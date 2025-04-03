Mid-Major Transfer Places Pitt Basketball in Top 6
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers haven't landed any basketball players from the transfer portal so far this offseason, but just got closer to doing so.
Quinnipiac junior forward Amarri Monroe told Joe Tipton of On3 his top six schools, picking Pitt, as well as ACC foe Miami, UConn, Kansas, Ole Miss and Rutgers.
Monroe, formerly Amarri Tice, hails from Newburgh, N.Y., 65-70 miles north of New York City. He played for South Kent School, a private all-boys boarding school in South Kent, Conn., where he averaged 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game as a senior in the 2021-22 season.
He committed to Wofford in the Class of 2022 and played there his freshman season.
Monroe started in 11 of the 22 games he played in the 2022-23 season, averaging 16.8 minutes, 3.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, while shooting 33.3% from the field, 25.6% from 3-point range and 69.2% from the foul line.
He transferred to Quinnipiac and became a regular starter, doing so in 33 of the 34 contests he played in the 2023-24 season.
Monroe had a stellar sophomore campaign, averaging 27.6 minutes, 12.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game, while shooting 47.3% from the field, 35.1% from 3-point range and 78.4% from the foul line.
He earned All-MAAC Second Team honors and led Quinnipiac to the CBI Tournament and a 24-10 record.
Monroe excelled this past season for the Bobcats, starting 31 of 32 contests, averaging 32.9 minutes, 18.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.6 assists per game, while shooting 40.5% from the field, 27.3% from 3-point range and 82.6% from the foul line.
He earned All-MAAC First Team and All-MAAC Player of the Year honors as a junior, as he led the conference in rebounds per game, ranking No. 14 in Division I, as well as ranking second in steals per game and third in points per game in the MAAC as well.
Monroe has just one year left of eligibility wherever he chooses to go. He also played at the same high school as Pitt redshirt freshman forward Papa Amadou Kante.
The Panthers have had five players enter the transfer portal after last season. This includes forwards in twins Guillermo and Jorge Diaz Graham and Marlon Barnes Jr., plus guards in All-ACC Third Team honoree Jaland Lowe and Amsal Delalić.
Pitt also had three players graduate who started throughout last season, including guards Ish Leggett and Damian Dunn, as well as forward Zack Austin, who earned All-ACC Defensive Team honors.
The Panthers now only have four returning players in forwards Cameron Corhen, Papa Amadou Kante and Amdy Ndiaye and just one guard in Brandin "Beebah" Cummings. They also have an incoming guard in Omari Witherspoon from St. John's College in Washington, D.C.
