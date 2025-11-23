Inside The Panthers

Pitt Joins Top 25 in AP, Coaches Polls

The Pitt Panthers reappeared in both polls after losing their ranking last week.

Mitchell Corcoran

Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers mascot Roc waves a flag against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers mascot Roc waves a flag against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers were ranked at No. 24 in both the AP Poll and USA Today Coaches Poll after their 42-28 win over No. 16 Georgia Tech.

This was the second time this season that Pitt was ranked in both polls. The Panthers appeared for the first time after their bye two weeks ago, but fell out of the rankings after the embarrassing 37-15 loss to No. 9 Notre Dame at home.

However, Georgia Tech was conspicuously still ranked above the Panthers in both polls. The AP had the Yellow Jackets at No. 23 and the coaches poll still had them in the top-20 at No. 19.

Pittsburgh Panthers running back Juelz Goff (8) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Juelz Goff (8) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

These two rankings do not matter all that much at this point in the season. The rankings that matter the most are the College Football Playoff rankings, which will be released in the evening on Nov. 25.

Pitt was ranked at No. 24 in the initial CFP rankings and rose to as high as No. 22 before exiting the rankings last week.

The Panthers were also predicted to win the ACC Championship and represent the ACC as the No. 11 seed in the Playoff before the loss to Notre Dame.

Pitt's Standing in the ACC

The Panthers are now in a three-way tie for first in the ACC with SMU and Virginia at 6-1. As it currently stands, both teams hold a tiebreaker advantage over Pitt and are the favorites to play in the ACC Championship.

Pitt must first defeat No. 13 Miami at home for the regular season finale. Then, either Virginia or SMU must lose for the Panthers to clinch a spot for title game.

Georgia Tech is still mathematically alive, but it will need several games to go its way. If SMU and Virginia both win their respective games, then they both make the conference championship. Miami and Duke also still have a chance, but a very slim one.

Due to the nature of the ACC this season, it's likely that the ACC only gets its conference champion in the Playoff.

If Pitt makes it to the ACC Championship, then it would be its third-ever appearance. The Panthers' first appearance was the 42-10 loss to Clemson in 2018 and the second was the 45-21 win over Wake Forest in 2021. The Panthers have never made the College Football Playoff.

Published
Mitchell Corcoran
MITCHELL CORCORAN

Mitch is a passionate storyteller and college sports fanatic. Growing up 70 miles away in Johnstown, Pa., Mitch has followed Pittsburgh sports all his life. Mitch started his sports journalism career as an undergraduate at Penn State, covering several programs for the student-run blog, Onward State. He previously worked for NBC Sports, The Tribune-Democrat and the Altoona Mirror as a freelancer. Give him a follow on X @MitchCorc18.

