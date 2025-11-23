No. 4 Pitt Volleyball Sweeps Boston College
PITTSBURGH — No. 4 Pitt Panthers dominated Boston College in a sweep that marked the final match in Fitzgerald Field House for the program.
The Panthers improve to 24-4 overall, 16-2 in the ACC and 12-0 at home, while also making it three straight wins, with a four-set road victory over Cal on Nov. 16 and a sweep of Syracuse on Nov. 21 at home.
Pitt also improves to 40-1 all-time vs. Boston College (16-14 overall, 5-13 ACC), with 22 straight wins since 2001, their longest win-streak against any opponent.
Panthers Start Slow, but Easily Take First Set from Eagles
Boston College hung around early in the first set, keeping it level at 5-5, but that was as close as the road team got.
Pitt would go on a 10-3 run to take a 15-7 lead at the media timeout, led 20-12 at Boston College's first timeout, 23-16 at the second timeout and then closed out the first set on a 4-0 run, 25-16.
Redshirt sophomore outside hitter Sophia Gregoire got the start for Pitt and led them with four kills in the first set, while fellow outside hitter in freshman Marina Pezelj added three kill herself.
Pitt Begins Well, Fends Off Boston College to Win Second Set
The Panthers took a 7-2 lead in the second set and quickly forced a timeout from the Eagles, as junior right side Olivia Babcock posted three kills and three blocks.
Boston College fought back and got it within 11-8 and 14-12, but Pitt took a 6-2 lead to make it 20-14 and then won the period, 25-17.
Pitt outhit Boston College .324 to .097, with four total blocks and Babcock finished with six kills in the set.
Panthers Take Down Eagles in Third Set
Pitt began the third set with an 8-3 lead, but Boston College responded with a 6-2 run, trimming the deficit to just one point at 10-9.
The Panthers then went on a run themselves, 6-1 to make it 16-10, but the Eagles again came back with a 5-1 run, forcing a timeout from head coach Dan Fisher, up just 17-15.
Pitt finished the third set off with an 8-3 run, winning it 25-18 and earning the sweep.
Pitt Closes Out Fitzgerald Field House in Historic Fashion
Pitt finishes 437-107 (.803) overall at Fitzgerald Field House in the 44 seasons they played there since 1928.
The Panther also went 155-21 (.881) under head coach Dan Fisher since he took over in 2013 and ends on a 36-match winning streak to close out the venue since the second game played there in 2023.
Pitt had two of their best wins in program history at Fitzgerald Field House, a four-set win over Purdue in the Elite Eight on Dec. 11, 2021, securing their first Final Four, and reverse sweeping rival Louisville in the Elite Eight on Dec. 9, 2023, making it three straight Final Fours.
Panthers Players of the Game
Babcock led Pitt with 13 kills, while hitting .367 and adding seven digs and four blocks in the win.
Redshirt senior setter Brooke Mosher led an efficient Panthers' offense, as they hit .330 and she added 36 assists. She also excelled on the service line with five aces, tying her season-high.
Fellow redshirt senior in middle blocker Bre Kelley also had a strong outing, with five kills on nine swings for a .556 hitting percentage, plus a team-high six blocks, including a solo block.
Gregoire made the most of her start, as she ended with 10 kills and hit .318 for the Panthers.
Freshman middle blocker Abbey Emch made four kills and five blocks, while Pezelj had a team-high nine digs and eight kills.
Pitt Volleyball Press Conference
