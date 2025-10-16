Pitt Freshman Ready to Prove Doubters Wrong
Australian forward Roman Siulepa had his first press conference with the Pitt Panthers recently. This was the first real opportunity the local press got to ask the freshman about how he ended up at Pitt and his role on the team.
Siulepa is coming off a summer where he earned Second Team All-Tournament in the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup, averaging 18.9 points and 8.1 rebounds. He was able to stand out amongst the competition with his freak athletic ability.
Many have wondered how Siulepa ended up at Pitt, especially after saying that he never visited Pitt before committing. Siulepa confirmed that former Pitt guard Lamar Patterson had a part in his recruitment.
"I played with him in the semi-pro league back home. He was really just telling [Pitt] to keep an eye out for me," Siulepa said. "I connected with [coach Gilbert Brown] and we chatted back and forth."
Patterson played at Pitt from 2009-2014. Even long after the years he played for Pitt, he continues to help the Panthers out.
It might sound strange that a basketball veteran like Patterson played with Siulepa. Since Siulepa was 16 years old, he has been playing in Australia's National Basketball League (NBL). He played for the South West Metro Pirates, averaging 18.7 points and 8.1 rebounds in his final season with the team.
After playing professionally in his home country for years, coming to the United States to play college sports is a big change for Siulepa. "I don't really watch much college basketball. I still struggle with some of the rules," he said. "Basketball is basketball. It's been hard but I've been adapting well."
Siulepa described his game as "tough, gritty, fast." His background in rugby might play a part in that. Siulepa was one of the top high school rugby players in all of all of Australia. He said he ended up choosing to fully commit to basketball in the end because it's always been his "passion."
When talking about his role on the team, Siulepa said he's expected to guard every position from point guard to center. He mentioned center Cam Corhen's toughness and physicality in practice and how that's helped him.
Offensively, Siulepa mentioned how he is working on his shooting, specifically after popping out of screens. Siulepa knows that driving down lanes and finishing at the rim is what he's best at; unlocking a great shooting ability would open up much more on the Panthers' offense.
Siulepa has already adjusted well to the city and team.
"It's a good culture around the team. The city in general is just a good place," he said.
Siulepa had many compliments for how serious the coaching staff can be in practice and how genuine they are off the court, saying "I don't want to let them down. They hold me accountable."
Every player on the team knows how last season ended and how they're viewed coming into this season, Siulepa included.
"We do play with a chip on our shoulder," he said. "They ranked us 14th in the ACC. I don't know how many teams there are in the ACC, but 14th isn't where I think we should be."
A lot is going to be asked of Siulepa this season. The Panthers already see injuries to players such as fellow Australian freshman Henry Lau and trasnfer center Dishon Jackson. The team will get their first bit of action in an exhibition game against Providence on Oct. 19 at 2:00 PM.
