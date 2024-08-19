Pitt Opens as Huge Favorites Over Kent State
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will take on Kent State in their season opener on Aug. 31 with a noon kickoff at Acrisure Stadium, and open up as big favorite to start 2024 with a win.
FanDuel released the odds for the game and Pitt is a -24.5 point favorite to win over Kent State. To win this bet on Pitt, they would need to score at least 25 points more than Kent State in the victory. Anything less and the bettor would lose their money.
The Panthers are also -4000 and the Golden Flashes are +1400 to win for the money line, a wager on the outcome of the game. A bettor would need to place a $4000 wager just to win a $100 on the Panthers, if they come out victorious, and a $100 wager on the Golden Flashes to win would earn the bettor $1,400.
The over/under is at 54.5 points with -110 odds, meaning a bettor would need to make a wager of $110 to win an extra $100 if they are right about both teams scoring more or less than 54.5 total points in the game.
Kent State comes into 2024 as one of the worst teams in the FBS, as they finished 1-11 in Kenni Burns' first season as head coach. They ranked No. 119 with 164.5 passing yards per game, No. 115 with 105.9 rushing yards per game and ranked No. 130, dead last scoring just 14.7 points per game. Their sole win came at home against an FCS opponent in Central Connecticut State.
Pitt also had a terrible offense last season, leading to a 3-9 record, their worst in 25 years, when they finished 2-9 in 1998.
The Panthers were the worst team in the ACC last season with just 20.2 points per game (20.2), 317.9 yards per game and 101.9 rushing yards per game. They also had the least time of possession, 27.37 minutes per game, least first downs at 16.3 per game, worst third down convesrion at 31.3% second most penalties per game at 64.4 yards and third worst with 119.8 offensive efficiency.
Pitt does have a new offensive coordinator in Kade Bell, whose system is more spread out and tempo is far faster than the previous one under Frank Cignetti Jr.
If the Panthers move the ball faster and get some points early on, then bets on a big win and on the over should hit easily.
