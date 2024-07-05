Former Pitt G on Atlanta Hawks Coaching Staff
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers guard Parker Stewart recently announced a new position, as he will end his playing days and go into coaching.
He posted on Twitter that he would join the coaching staff of the Atlanta Hawks as a Development, Advanced Scouting and Video Associate.
Stewart committed to Pitt in the Class of 2017, with 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN ranking him as a three-star. He chose Pitt over other schools in Ole Miss, Nebraska, Georgetown and Kansas State.
He starred for Union City High School in Union City, Tenn., averaging 27.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game as a senior, while finishing as a finalist for the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association Division I Class A Player of the Year.
Stewart played just one season for the Panthers as a freshman in the 2017-18 season, starting 20 of 32 games. He averaged 26.2 minutes, 9.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, while shooting 38.3% from the field, 38.6% from 3-point range and 80.0% from the foul line.
He led the Panthers in 3-point shooting and both his 71 3-pointers made and 184 3-pointers attempted are still program records for a freshman.
His best game of the season came in a loss on the road to Syracuse on Jan. 16, where he scored 23 points and shot 7-for-13 from 3-point range. Those seven 3-pointers he made rank as the most for a freshman in Pitt history
Guard Bub Carrington tied Stewart's freshman 3-point record most recently this past season in a blowout win over Boston College on the road on March 2, where he scored 27 points and shot 7-for-12 from deep.
Stewart would transfer after that season to go play for his father, Anthony Stewart, at UT-Martin and sat out the 2018-19 season due to transfer rules. He then played in the 2019-20 season, starting 24 of 25 games, while averaging 36.2 minutes, 19.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 0.8 blocks per game and shot 41.2% from the field, 34.8% from deep and 76.6% on free throws.
His father unexpectedly died prior to the start of the following season, which Stewart sat out for the entirety of.
Stewart then transferred to Indiana for the 2021-22 season, starting 31 of 34 games. He averaged 24.4 minutes, 6.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, while shooting 37.4% from the field, a career-high 39.3% from behind the arc and 64.3% from the foul line.
His play helped Indiana make the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 and earn a 21-14 record that season.
Stewart would choose to return back to UT-Martin for his final collegiate season in 2022-23, where he started all 30 games, averaged team-highs of 31.5 minutes and 16.1 points per game, while also grabbing 4.8 rebounds, dishing 2.1 assist and making 1.3 steals per game. He shot 39.9% from the field, 37.2% from 3-point range and 75.2% from the foul line.
He spent last season overseas, playing in Serbia and the U.K., before deciding to end his playing career and transition to coaching.
