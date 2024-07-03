Pitt Football Updated Class of 2025 Rankings
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers had an incredible month of official visits, which resulted in a great number of commitments to the football program in the Class of 2025.
The Panthers are up to 21 commitments in the Class of 2025, with four new commitments in the past week. Of those 21 commitments, 15 came after they took official visits during one of the first three weekends of June.
Four-star defensive backs in Elijah Dotson of Belleville High School in Belleville, Mich. and Mason Alexander of Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers, Ind. come in as the top recruits in the Class of 2025 for Pitt, while all others are three-stars.
Rivals has Pitt at No. 26 overall, 247Sports has them at No. 30 and On3 ranks their Class of 2025 at No. 40 in the country. For the ACC, Pitt ranks No. 6 according to Rivals, No. 7 according to 247Sports and No. 9 according to On3.
Pitt improved nationally and in the conference on all three sites compared to last week. They rose five spots on Rivals, nine spots on 247Sports and seven spots on On3 in the country, repectively, while staying the same on Rivals, improving three spots on 247Sports and two places for On3 in the ACC, respectively.
Pitt Football Class of 2025 Commitment Rankings
Trevor Sommers (St. Thomas Aquinas/Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
Commitment Date: Feb. 5
Position: Defensive End
247Sports: No. 104 edge rusher, No. 175 in Florida
On3: No. 110 edge rusher, No. 155 in Florida
Rivals: No. 39 strongside defensive end
Mason Heintschel (Clay/Oregon, Ohio)
Commitment Date: March 24
Position: Quarterback
247Sports: No. 47 quarterback, No. 39 in Ohio
On3: No. 59 quarterback, No. 39 in Ohio
Rivals: No. 32 in Ohio
Bryce Yates (Matoaca/Chesterfield, Va.)
Commitment Date: April 21
Position: Athlete (Wide Receiver)
247Sports: No. 31 athlete, No. 18 in Virginia
On3: No. 151 wide receiver, No. 30 in Virginia
Rivals: No. 34 in Virginia
Shep Turk (Thomas Jefferson/Jefferson Hills, Pa.)
Commitment Date: May 13
Position: Offensive Line, Offensive Tackle
247Sports: No. 42 offensive tackle, No. 15 in Pennsylvania
On3: No. 49 offensive tackle, No. 14 in Pennsylvania
Rivals: No. 25 in Pennsylvania
Tony Kinsler (Spruce Creek/Port Orange, Fla.)
Commitment Date: May 13
Position: Athlete (Wide receiver/running back)
247Sports: No. 116 wide receiver, No. 82 in Florida
On3: No. 31 athlete, No. 54 in Florida
Rivals: No. 19 all-purpose back
Elijah Dotson (Belleville/Belleville, Mich.)
Commitment Date: May 18
Position: Defensive Back
247Sports: No. 24 safety, No. 3 in Michigan
On3: No. 19 athlete, No. 8 in Michigan
Rivals: No. 45 cornerback, No. 6 in Michigan (Three-Star)
Max Hunt (Plant/Tampa, Fla.)
Commitment Date: June 8
Position: Tight End
247Sports: No. 76 tight end, No. 158 in Florida
On3: No. 37 athlete, No. 84 in Florida
Rivals: Three-Star
Ja'Kyrian Turner (South Sumter/Bushnell, Fla.)
Commitment: June 9
Position: Athlete (Wide Receiver)
247Sports: No. 72 athlete, No. 92 in Florida
On3: No. 89 athlete, No. 153 in Florida
Rivals: Three-Star
Justin Thompson (Our Lady of Good Counsel/Olney, Md.)
Commitment: June 10
Position: Linebacker
247Sports: No. 126 linebacker, No. 39 in Maryland
On3: No. 55 linebacker, No. 18 in Maryland
Rivals: No. 21 in Maryland
Julian Anderson (Blair Academy/Blairstown, N.J.)
Commitment: June 10
Position: Defensive End
247Sports: No. 92 edge rusher, No. 38 in New Jersey
On3: No. 73 edge rusher, No. 92 (Florida)
Rivals: Three-Star
DaMarion Fowlkes (Our Lady of Good Counsel/Olney, Md.)
Commitment: June 10
Position: Wide Receiver
247Sports: No. 47 wide receiver, No. 10 in Maryland
On3: No. 62 wide receiver, No. 12 in Maryland
Rivals: Three-Star
Akram Elnagmi (NFL Academy/Loughborough, U.K.)
Commitment: June 16
Position: Offensive Lineman
247Sports: No. 116 offensive tackle, No. 1 in England
On3: N/A
Rivals: N/A
Shawn Lee Jr. (Harrisburg/Harrisburg, Pa.)
Commitment: June 19
Position: Athlete (Defensive Back)
247Sports: No. 96 athlete, No. 25 in Pennsylvania
On3: N/A
Rivals: Three-Star
Emmanuel Taylor (Green Run/Virginia Beach, Va.)
Commitment: June 22
Position: Athlete (Linebacker/Wide Receiver)
247Sports: No. 116 athlete, No. 34 in Virginia
On3: N/A
Rivals: Three-Star
Torian Chester (Westover/Albany, Ga.)
Commitment: June 22
Position: Offensive Lineman
247Sports: No. 103 interior offensive lineman, No. 146 in Georgia
On3: N/A
Rivals: Three-Star
Kha'leal Sterling (Miami Central/Miami, Fla.)
Commitment: June 22
Position: Wide Receiver
247Sports: No. 167wide receiver, No. 128 in Florida
On3: No. 176 wide receiver, No. 139 in Florida
Rivals: Three-Star
Synkwan Smith (Roswell/Roswell, Ga.)
Commitment: June 23
Position: Athlete (Wide Receiver/Running Back)
247Sports: No. 37 athlete, No. 56 in Georgia
On3: N/A
Rivals: Three-Star
Mason Alexander (Hamilton Southeastern/Fishers, Ind.)
Commitment: June 26
Position: Defensive Back
247Sports: No. 74 cornerback, No. 9 in Indiana (Three-Star)
On3: No. 279 in U.S., No. 25 cornerback, No. 5 in Indiana
Rivals: No. 34 cornerback, No. 5 in Indiana
Joshua Guerrier (Ocoee/Ocoee, Fla.)
Commitment: July 1
Position: Athlete (Defensive Back)
247Sports: No. 63 athlete, No. 81 in Florida
On3: No. 63 athlete, No. 122 in Florida
Rivals: No. 23 athlete, No. 73 in Florida
Denim Cook (Bishop Hartley/Columbus, Ohio)
Commitment: July 1
Position: Linebacker
247Sports: No. 84 linebacker, No. 32 Ohio
On3: N/A
Rivals: Three-Star
Cole Woodson (Battlefield/Haymarket, Va.)
Commitment: July 1
Position: Defensive Back
247Sports: No. 56 safety, No. 21 in Virginia
On3: N/A
Rivals: No. 37 in Virginia
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Volleyball Duo Signs with Indy Ignite
- Pitt Men's Soccer Releases 2024 Schedule
- Pitt Guard Invited to Chris Paul Elite Camp
- Pitt Football Gets 3-Star 2025 Safety Commitment
- Former Pitt G Dior Johnson Lands in the Big 12
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt