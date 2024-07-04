Pitt Builds Relationship with 4-Star 2026 G
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have spent more time since June recruiting the Class of 2026, including one four-star guard from North Carolina.
Panthers assistant coach Jason Capel contacted Tarris Bouie, a a 6-foot-4 guard who plays for Julius L. Chambers High School in Charlotte, N.C. on June 15 just after midnight, according to George Michalowski of Pittsburgh Sports Now.
The reason for this specific contact time is that June 15 marks the first day that NCAA allows college coaches to contact recruits in the Class of 2026. Some coaches start their recruiting at midnight, but every coaching staff will get to work throuhgout the day, sending out text messages and calling recruits.
He played in 30 games last season as a sophomore, averaging 23.8 minutes, scoring 14.9 points, grabbing 4.6 rebounds, dishing out 2.7 assists, making 1.7 steals and blocking 1.1 shots per game, respectively. He also shot 58% from the field, 33% from 3-point range and 77% from the foul line.
Bouie also plays for Team Thad on the Nike EYBL 16U Circuit this summer. He is scoring 20.5 points, fifth best, while also grabbing 5.9 rebounds, making 1.0 assist and averaging 26.0 minutes per game, respectively.
He holds offers from ACC foe Wake Forest, as well as Appalachian State, Mississippi State, Samford and UTSA. Other teams that reached out to him include LSU, Michigan and Charlotte.
Bouie spoke with Houston Wilson of Rivals/PantherLair about his recruitment with Pitt. He told Wilson that he's learning more about the school, which has great academics, and that it's a good school overall.
While Pitt hasn't offered Bouie yet, they are one of the teams, along with Alabama, LSU, Michigan and South Carolina, that have stood out so far. He also said that Pitt will continue to recruit him over the course of July at various live periods.
“The coaches I have talked to from Pitt said they are going to really start tracking me and watch me during Peach Jam,” Bouie said. “They said they have enjoyed seeing me play and are looking forward to watching me more.”
247Sports and ESPN rate Bouie as a four-star, with 247Sports placing him at No. 87 in the country, No. 20 shooting guard and No. 5 recruit in North Caroline, while ESPN ranks him No. 56 in the nation, No. 19 in the southeast region and No. 3 in his state.
Rivals and On3 have him as a three-star, as Rivals rank him No. 138 in the country and On3 placed him at No. 97 in the U.S., No. 27 small forward and No. 6 in North Carolina.
Pitt has contacted a number of Class of 2026 recruits since June 15, including Bouie's teammate Markus Kerr, another four-star guard.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Women's' Basketball F to Miss Upcoming Season
- Hornets Add Pitt F to Summer League Roster
- Pitt Football Rated Near Bottom of ACC Standings
- Pitt Football Updated Class of 2025 Rankings
- Pitt Features in EA CFB 25 Dynasty Trailer
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt