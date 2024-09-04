Former Pitt G Signs Pro Contract Overseas
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers guard Jamarius Burton will continue his basketball career, signing a new professional contract.
Burton signed with the OSE Lions in Hungary, according to George Michalowski of Pittsburgh Sports Now. He joined the Zoo Crew, the Pitt alumni team for The Basketball Tournament (TBT), but had to undergo shoulder surgery, which he confirmed to Michalowski that he healed from, including playing in three preseason games for them.
He played high school basketball for Independence in Charlotte, N.C., leading them to a 31-1 record and the North Carolina Class 4A Championship.
Burton played his first two seasons of collegiate basketball for Wichita State from 2018-20.
He averaged 6.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 24.1 minutes per game, earning American Freshman of the Week honors twice and breaking the Wichita State freshman assist record with 126 of his own in the 2018-19 season
Burton led the Shockers with 27.1 minutes played and 3.4 assists per game the following season, while scoring 10.3 points per game and grabbing 3.5 rebounds per game in 30 contests. He was sixth in the AAC with a 1.55 assist-to-turnover ratio.
He chose to transfer to Texas Tech for the COVID-19 impacted 2020-21 season, where he dealt with a foot injury, averaging 4.3 points and 1.2 assists in 23 games played.
Burton then transferred to Pitt, where he played his final two seasons of collegiate basketball. He played in 30 games in the 2021-22 season, averaging 12.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, while leading team team and ranking ninth in the ACC with 34.2 minutes played per game.
He then starred in his final collegiate season in 2022-23, helping the Panthers end a seven-year drought and make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.
Burton scored 15.2 points, grabbed 4.8 rebounds and dished out 4.3 assists per game, respectively, while shooting 48.8% from the field, 30.5% from behind the arc and 83.6% from the foul line.
His best game of the season came against North Carolina on Dec. 30, 2022 at home, as he scored 31 points and shot 14-of-17 from the floor. He is the only Pitt player to score 30 or more points against North Carolina in program history.
Burton also scored the go-ahead bucket in the First Four matchup vs. Mississippi State, with 10 seconds remaining, getting Pitt their first NCAA Tournament win since 2014.
He earned First Team All-ACC honors for his efforts, ending his Pitt career with one of the better seasons in recent history.
Burton played in Belgium last season for Kortrijk Spurs, where he scored 10.8 points per game and shot 47% from the field.
