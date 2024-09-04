Pitt Volleyball Sweeps Buffalo in Home Opener
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers volleyball team dominated the Buffalo Bulls in their home opener Tuesday night at Fitzgerald Field House, getting another sweep in 2024.
The Panthers (3-0) have not dropped a set yet in 2024, as they swept the then ranked No. 10 Oregon Ducks last Friday and Long Beach State last Saturday, both in Eugene, Ore. They also improved to 10-0 over the Bulls (3-1) in the all-time series.
Pitt started off the first set with a 10-5 lead would increase it to 15-8, 20-9 and won it 25-13. Sophomore outside hitter Torrey Stafford had seven kills on nine attacks, hitting .778.
The Panthers continued their dominance with a 12-2 run in the second set to open up a 15-5 lead, then finishing it off with a 25-10. They hit .450 in that set, holding the Bulls to -.200 themselves.
Buffalo kept it closer in the third set, but Pitt created separation with an 8-1 run to make it a 14-6 lead. Pitt hit an astounding .618 in that period, en route to a 25-15 set victory and the sweep.
"I was glad that we came out strong," Panthers head coach Dan Fisher said on the win. "I actually thought Buffalo kept playing hard the whole game. I really appreciated that and we needed that. We had to earn a lot of our points..."
Freshman middle blocker Ryla Jones made her third start of the sesaon, but her first regular season start at home in front of the Panther fans. She played all three sets and led the team with six total blocks while adding five kills, both season-highs for her.
"I mean, I've always seen in past matches the environment" Jones said. "I've been here and I've watched a couple games, like the band and everyone, I've never felt it, when I'm actually on the court it's so exhilirating and just being on the court with my family and my teammates was so amazing."
Three outside hitters tied for the lead in kills with sixth year Valeria Vazquez Gomez, sophomore Blaire Bayless and Stafford at seven each. Bayless finished with a .545 hitting percentage and a career-high in kills off the bench.
Sophomore right side hitter Olivia Babcock led Pitt with 10.5 points on six kills, three service aces and three blocks.
Graduate student outside hitter Cat Flood had three service aces and three kills as well in the sweep for the Panthers.
Freshman middle blocker Bianca Garibaldi made her Pitt debut, making one kill and two blocks, including one solo in the win. Fellow freshman Dalia Vîrlan and redshirt junior Bre Kelley both played at middle blocker for Pitt as well.
Seniors in setter Rachel Fairbanks and libero/defensive specialist Emmy Klika led the Panthers with 20 assists and five digs, respectively.
Texas A&M transfer and senior setter Nisa Buzlutepe made 18 assists on her birthday backing up Fairbanks. Junior libero/defensive specialist Dillyn Griffin had two service aces herself.
Pitt will have this weekend off before traveling to California, as they take on No. 20 USC in Los Angeles on Sept. 11 and both Pepperdine on Sept. 13 and UC Santa Barbara on Sept. 14 in Malibu.
