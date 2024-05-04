Pitt's Bub Carrington Invited to NBA Draft Combine
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers guard Bub Carrington will have a chance to showcase his skills to scouts across the league, as he received an invite to the NBA Draft Combine.
Carrington is one of 78 players that received an invite to the combine, which players must compete in or the NBA will deem them inelligble for the draft. The combine takes place May 12-19 at Wintrust arena in Chicago, home of the DePaul men's and women's basketball teams as well as the Chicago Sky of the WNBA.
Players at the combine have to go through testing on strength, movement, agility, performance and measuring different parts of the body, such as height, weight, wingspan, etc. They also have to do work with media training, player development and shooting drills.
Carrington starred for the Panthers last season, earning All-ACC Rookie Team honors, the first Panther to do so.
He started all 33 games for Pitt, averaging 33.2 minutes, 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, respectively, while shooting 41.2% from the field, 32.2% from 3-point range and 78.5% from the foul line.
One of his best games came in the season opener, as he scored 18 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out 10 assists in the win over North Carolina A&T, becoming to first Panther to have a triple-double in their debut in program history.
Carrington is one of a number of players from the ACC who received invites to the combine. This includes Quinten Post from Boston College, PJ Hall from Clemson, Kyle Filipowski and Jared McCain from Duke, Jamir Watkins from Florida State, Kyshawn George from Miami, Harrison Ingram from North Carolina, Reece Beekman and Ryan Dunn from Virginia and Hunter Salis from Wake Forest.
