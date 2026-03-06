UIC vs. Murray State Prediction, Odds for MVC Tournament Quarterfinal

The UIC Flames and Murray State Racers both enjoyed a first round BYE in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, but now they'll face each other in the quarterfinals on Friday afternoon.

The two teams finished with identical 12-8 conference records, but it was Murray State that one both regular season meetings. The Racers beat the Flames by a score of 81-77 on New Years Day, and then again on February third by the exact same score.

With that being said, the Flames can wipe away both those losses with a win on Friday. Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this game.

UIC vs. Murray State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

UIC +1.5 (-110)

Murray State -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

UIC +104

Murray State -125

Total

OVER 148.5 (-115)

UNDER 148.5 (-105)

UIC vs. Murray State How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 6

Game Time: 3:30 pm ET

Venue: Enterprise Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN+

UIC Record: 17-14 (12-8 in MVC)

Murray State Record: 20-11 (12-8 in MVC)

UIC vs. Murray State Betting Trends

UIC is 11-5 ATS in its last 16 games

The UNDER is 4-1 in UIC's last five games

UIC is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games vs. Murray State

Murray State is 0-6 ATS in its last six games

Murray State is 2-7 ATS in its last nine games on a Friday

UIC vs. Murray State Key Player to Watch

Javon Jackson, G - Murray State Racers

Not only is Javon Jackson is leading Murray State in points per game, averaging 16.0 per game, but he's also leading the team in steals, averaging 1.2. That means he's not only a key player for them offensively, but he's also an important piece on the defensive side of the court. As long as he doesn't have an off game, Murray State should be in a great spot to beat UIC for the third time this season.

UIC vs. Murray State Prediction and Pick

This is a fascinating matchup between a defense-first, two-point shooting team in UIC, and an offense-first, three-point shooting team in Murray State. Both teams have strengths and weaknesses, but they are complete opposites in a lot of areas.

In this situation, with the spread spread set at just 1.5 points, I'm going to feel more confident backing the better shooting team of the two, which is the Racers. Murray State ranks 66th in the country in effective field goal percentage at 54.2%, while UIC comes in at 275th in that stat at 49.4%.

UIC is outranks Murray State in defensive efficiency, but even if they play a strong defensive game, they're still going to need the ball to drop for them on offense. If the Flames were getting a handful of points as underdogs, I could be convinced to bet on them and hope their defense keeps it tight, but with it being a 1.5-point spread, I can't trust a bad shooting team to score in crunch time.

Pick: Murray State -1.5 (-110)

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $100 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager . Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!