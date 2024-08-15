Pitt QB Nate Yarnell Makes Preseason Watch List
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers redshirt junior quarterback Nate Yarnell is already going into 2024 some praise, as he earned a spot on the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Watch List, presented annually to the top senior or upperclassman quarterback.
Yarnell came out of Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas in the Class of 2021, redshirting his freshman season. He has started just three games in three seasons with the Panthers, and just six games overall, completing 51-of-76 passes for 790 yards and five touchdowns to one interception.
He made his first contribution in 2022, coming in for a road game against Western Michigan, as both quarterbacks in starter Kedon Slovis and backup Nick Patti missed out with injuries they sustained in the loss to then ranked No. 24 Tennessee at home.
Yarnell would serve as game manager, completing 9-of-12 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown in the 34-13 win.
He then played in the Sun Bowl for one drive at the end of the season and made two appearances late in road losses to then ranked No. 14 Notre Dame and Syracuse last season before earning the starting job late in the season.
Yarnell made the most of his opportunity, leading Pitt to a 24-16 win in the home finale against Boston College. He completed 11-of-19 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing in for a touchdown as well in the victory.
He also started in the season finale on the road to Duke, where he had his best statistical output, completing 25-of-35 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. It wasn't enough in the end, as Pitt lost 30-19 to finish 3-9 on the season.
Yarnell will work in a different offensive scheme under new offensive coordinator Kade Bell, that should allow him to spread the ball more often and quicker than under previous offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr.
He is currently in a battle with redshirt freshman and Alabama transfer Eli Holstein for the starting spot, but if he does land the job, he'll have the chance to prove many doubters wrong, including those in the national media.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Star Ranked Amongst Best Sophomore Guards
- Rumor: Pitt Basketball Non-Conference Opponents Revealed
- Pitt Transfer Brings Big-Time Experience in 2024
- Las Vegas Raiders Sign Former Pitt QB
- Pitt TE Gavin Bartholomew Opens Up About Final Season
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt