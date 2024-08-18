Pitt Basketball Opponent Reveals Non-Conference Matchup
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers get closer to finalizing their non-conference schedule, as an opponent revealed a matchup between the two schools later this fall.
Gardner-Webb released their non-conference schedule, which features a game against Pitt on Monday, Nov. 11. Jeremy Luther is in his first season in charge of Gardner-Webb and will look to make them a top team in the Big South Conference.
This will serve as the third meeting between the two schools, with Pitt coming out victorious 99-80 on Nov. 14, 2016 and on Dec. 12, 2020, both at the Petersen Events Center.
This matchup is one of many that sources revealed for the Panthers, as they look to finalize that non-conference portion of the schedule in the coming weeks.
Pitt will open up against Radford on Monday, Nov. 4 at home, and will also host Murray State on Friday, Nov. 8, rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl on Friday Nov. 15, Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday, Dec. 11 and Sam Houston State on Saturday, Dec. 21.
They will also travel to take on both Ohio State on Friday, Nov. 29 and Mississippi State on Wednesday, Dec. 4, as a part of the SEC/ACC Challenge.
Pitt also has the Greenbrier Tip-Off in Sulphur Springs, W.Va., Nov. 22-24, where they'll face LSU on Friday, Nov. 22 at 2:30 p.m.
If Pitt wins, they'll play in the Championship game on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 5:00 p.m. and if they lose, they'll play the same day at 2:30 p.m. They'll face either Wisconsin or UCF in the next round.
VMI is another home game as a part of the Greenbrier Tip-Off, that will take place prior to the preseason tournament on Monday, Nov. 18 at home.
Pitt previously had matches scheduled with Texas State on Saturday, Dec. 14 and Detroit Mercy in December, but these two games reportedly will likely not take place, as ACC scheduling continues to impact the non-conference portion.
The Panthers also have 11 games scheduled before those two matchups, their normal non-conference number of games. The games against Texas State and Detroit Mercy look like almost, for certain, won't happen now.
The ACC added three new schools for this upcoming season with conference realignment making big changes across college sports. Those schools are SMU from the American Athletic Conference and both Cal and Stanford from the Pac-12.
ACC men's basketball keeps a 20-game slate, but changes how many times everyone plays each other. Each team has two primary opponents like previous, but just one repeat opponent, compared to four previously. Each team plays the other 14 teams once, for seven home games and seven away games.
Pitt will keep Syracuse and Louisville as primary opponents and North Carolina will serve as next season's repeat opponent. They'll play Boston College, Cal, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Miami, Stanford and Virginia at home and they'll travel to take on Duke, Florida State, NC State, Notre Dame, SMU, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest on the road.
Pitt Basketball Non-Conference Schedule
Confirmed Matchups + Dates
Monday, Nov. 4-Radford (Home)
Friday, Nov. 8-Murray State (Home)
Monday, Nov. 11-Gardner-Webb (Home)
Friday, Nov. 15-West Virginia (Home) (Backyard Brawl)
Monday, Nov. 18-VMI (Home) (Greenbrier Classic - River Division)
Friday, Nov. 22-LSU (2:30 p.m.) (Greenbrier Tip-Off/Sulphur Springs, W.Va.)
Sunday, Nov. 24-UCF or Wisconsin (2:30 p.m. or 5:00 p.m.) (Greenbrier Tip-Off/Sulphur Springs, W.Va.)
Friday, Nov. 29-Ohio State (Away)
Wednesday, Dec. 4-Mississippi State (Away) (SEC/ACC Challenge)
Wednesday, Dec. 11-Eastern Kentucky (Home)
Saturday, Dec. 21 Sam Houston State (Home)
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Football Ranked Worst ACC Team
- Report: Pitt Basketball Hosting New Non-Conference Opponent
- Pitt Wrestling Lands WPIAL 2026 Commit
- Pitt Basketball's ACC Ranking Nothing to Complain About
- Pitt Women's Soccer Battles Georgia to Scoreless Draw
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt