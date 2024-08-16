Inside The Panthers

Report: Pitt Basketball Hosting New Non-Conference Opponent

The Pitt Panthers will host a new basketball non-conference opponent for the first time in their history.

Dominic Campbell

Jan 16, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Jeff Capel reacts on the sidelines against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will take on one opponent that they never have in their history, adding to their non-conference schedule.

Mid-Major Madness on Twitter reported that Pitt will host Sam Houston State on Saturday, Dec. 21, the first matchup between the two schools. Sam Houston State won the Conference USA Regular Season Title last season in their inaugural season in the conference, going 21-12 in Chris Mudge's first year as head coach.

This matchup is one of many that sources revealed for the Panthers, as they look to finalize that non-conference portion of the schedule in the coming weeks.

They'll open up against Radford on Monday, Nov. 4 at home, and will also host Murray State on Friday, Nov. 8, rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl on Friday Nov. 15 and Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

They will also travel to take on both Ohio State on Friday, Nov. 29 and Mississippi State on Wednesday, Dec. 4, as a part of the SEC/ACC Challenge.

Pitt also has the Greenbrier Tip-Off in Sulphur Springs, W.Va., Nov. 22-24, where they'll face LSU on Friday, Nov. 22 at 2:30 p.m. 

If Pitt wins, they'll play in the Championship game on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 5:00 p.m. and if they lose, they'll play the same day at 2:30 p.m. They'll face either Wisconsin or UCF in the next round.

VMI is another home game as a part of the Greenbrier Tip-Off, that will take place prior to the preseason tournament on Monday, Nov. 18 

Pitt previously had matches scheduled with Texas State on Saturday, Dec. 14 and Detroit Mercy in December, but these two games reportedly will likely not take place, as ACC scheduling continues to impact the non-conference portion.

Pitt Basketball Non-Conference Schedule 

Confirmed Matchups + Dates
Monday, Nov. 4-Radford (Home)
Friday, Nov. 8-Murray State (Home) 
Friday, Nov. 15-West Virginia (Home) (Backyard Brawl)
Monday, Nov. 18-VMI (Home) (Greenbrier Classic - River Division) 
Friday, Nov. 22-LSU (2:30 p.m.) (Greenbrier Tip-Off/Sulphur Springs, W.Va.)
Sunday, Nov. 24-UCF or Wisconsin (2:30 p.m. or 5:00 p.m.) (Greenbrier Tip-Off/Sulphur Springs, W.Va.)
Friday, Nov. 29-Ohio State (Away)
Wednesday, Dec. 4-Mississippi State (Away) (SEC/ACC Challenge)
Wednesday, Dec. 11-Eastern Kentucky (Home)
Saturday, Dec. 21 Sam Houston State (Home)

Potential Matchups in Danger 
Dec. ? Detroit Mercy (Home)
Saturday, Dec. 14-Texas State (Home)

