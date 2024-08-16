Pitt Wrestling Lands WPIAL 2026 Commit
PITTSBURGH --The Pitt Panthers continue to scour WPIAL for wrestling talent, adding a commitment to their Class of 2026.
Elijah Brown of Belle Vernon announced his decision to commit to Pitt on Instagram, continuing a tradition of great WPIAL wrestlers to join the program.
"I’m proud to announce that I will be continuing my academic & athletic career at University of Pittsburgh," Brown wrote. 🔵🟡"Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way - excited to start this next chapter #h2p #pittwrestling"
Brown starred last season at 172 pounds, finishing 44-5 overall and winning the WPIAL Class AA Title over Braedon Welsh of Fort Cherry, in a 1-0 decision. He finished 12-0 on technical falls and 19-2 on pins as a sophomore.
He also recently won at the U.S. Marine Corps 16-and-under Freestyle National Championships in July at North Dakota State in Fargo, N.D., winning seven straight matches en route to the 190-pound title.
Brown holds a 79-18 record in high school and will head into his junior season with the goal of winning a Pennsylvania state title, after finishing with a 1-2 record at the 2024 PIAA AA Championships this spring.
He is one of three future WPIAL commitments for Pitt wrestling, which includes Bode Marlow of Thomas Jefferson and Evan Petrovich of Connellsville.
WPIAL Alumni on Pitt Wrestling 2024-25
Redshirt junior Luca Augustine: Waynesburg-174 pounds
Redshirt freshman Tyler Chappell: Seneca Valley-125 pounds
Redshirt freshman Dylan Evans: Chartiers Valley-157 pounds
Redshirt sophomore Jared Keslar: Connellsville-157 pounds
Redshirt sophomore Kelin Laffey: Pine-Richland-149 pounds
Redshirt freshman Grant MacKay: Laurel-165 pounds
Freshman Juliano Marion: Franklin Regional-285 pounds
Redshirt sophomore Dayton Pitzer: Mt. Pleasant-285 pounds
Redshirt sophomore Jack Pletcher: Greater Latrobe-149 pounds
Redshirt sophomore Briar Priest: Hempfield Area-141 pounds
Freshman Joseph Simon-Waynesburg-133 pounds
Redshirt sophomore Finn Solomon: Franklin Regional-149 pounds
Redshirt sophomore Mac Stout: Mt. Lebanon-197 pounds
Freshman Jack Tongel: Plum-197 Pounds
Pitt Wrestling Future WPIAL Commits
Class of 2025
Bode Marlow-Thomas Jefferson-Jefferson Hills, Pa. (157/165)
Evan Petrovich-Connellsville High School-Connellsville, Pa. (149/157)
Class of 2026
Elijah Brown-Belle Vernon-Monessen, Pa. (174)
