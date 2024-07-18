Pitt's Blake Hinson Performance Helps Lakers Win
PITTSBURGH -- After a first NBA Summer League game where former Pitt Panthers forward Blake Hinson put up 17 points and three rebounds, he struggled to perform against higher level talent. That was the case until the Lakers took on the Atlanta Hawks, where they came from behind and won 87-86.
Hinson was able to get double digit points for his second time in summer league, finishing the game with 14 points. His play was highlighted by a stretch of three straight Lakers possesions in which he made a 3-pointer, with all three of them coming from 25 feet out. Hinson also made two assists and an offensive rebound.
He struggled in the first half, scoring zero points, but his second half proved the difference for his performance and for the Lakers' victory.
However, the best part of Hinson's play did not show up on the stat sheet. His perimeter defense was the best it's been in Summer League, forcing the Hawks to facilitate the ball away from his man quite frequently.
Both teams were missing key players in rookies from the 2024 NBA Draft. The Hawks were without first overall selection in French forward Zaccharie Risacher and the Lakers did not have former Tennessee forward Dalton Knecht, both sitting for load management purposes.
Hinson was not the only player helping the Lakers to their first Summer League win this year. The leading scorer was Colin Castleton with 17 points. Castleton, an undrafted signing in 2023 out of Michigan and Florida, was easily the most efficient athlete on the floor. He finished with 8-for-9 shooting on the day as well as 12 rebounds to give him a double-double in the win.
The game also marked the first high quality performance for Second Round Draft pick in LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. put on in Summer League, finishing with 12 points, a steal and an assist.
Hinson still has a long ways to go before cracking an NBA roster that features players like Lebron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves.If he can consistently perform like he did against the Hawks, he might have a chance to catch the eye of new Lakers head coach J.J. Redick.
The Lakers have two more games left in the Summer League in Las Vegas. They face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday at 9:00 p.m. and then the Chicago Bulls on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ESPN will broadcast the Cavaliers game, NBA TV will broadcast the Bulls game, while ESPN+ will stream both contests.
