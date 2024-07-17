Former Pitt TE Goes in UFL Sixth Round
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers tight end Malcolm Epps has a chance to further his football career, as the Arlington Renegades took him in the Sixth Round of the United Football League (UFL) Draft.
Epps played six seasons in college, making 59 apperances and starting 12 contests, while catching 46 passes for 598 yards and seven touchdowns.
He started out at Texas, where he spent his first three seasons, playing in 24 games and starting seven games. After playing in just two games in 2018, preserving a redshirt, he played in all 13 games with seven starts, catching 20 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns in 2019.
Epps made nine apperances in 2020, catching three passes for 42 yards and two touchdowns in 2020.
He then transferred to USC where he spent the next two seasons. He played in all 12 games and five starts in 2021, with 10 receptions for 173 yards and one touchdown, but saw his role diminish in 2022, as he played in all 14 games, but just three catches for 18 yards and two touchdowns and one interception.
Epps ended up at Pitt for his sixth and final season of college football. He played in 11 games and made two starts in the final two contests. He had nine catches for 115 yards in 2023, with his three catches for 52 yards against Syracuse in Week 11 at Yankee Stadium his best game of the season.
He held two pre-draft workouts with the Buffalo Bills and the Houston Texans in order to bolster his chances to make it at the next level. He also received an invite to the Indianapolis Colts Rookie Minicamp.
Epps is the second former Pitt player to earn a UFL Draft selection, as the D.C. Defenders took quarterback Kedon Slovis in the Second Round.
Three former Panthers went in the NFL Draft, as the Colts selected offensive tackle Matt Goncalves in the Third Round, the New Orleans Saints selected wide receiver Bub Means in the Fifth Round and the Las Vegas Raiders took cornerback M.J. Devonshire in the Seventh Round.
