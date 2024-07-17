Pitt Basketball Predicted to Miss on 2025 Target
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have recruited a local player in the Class of 2025 with great intent, but they may likely miss out on his services.
Jamie Shaw of On3 looked at five-stars in the Class of 2025 and predicted where they will likely end up at. One five-star player that Pitt is recruiting is guard Meleek Thomas, who Shaw thinks will go elsewhere.
"Sources close to the recruitment have told me to ultimately watch for Arkansas and UConn here," Shaw wrote. "A source recently has remained steadfast in saying that UConn is confidence in where they currently stand. Thomas has not put out any future visits nor has he announced a commitment date yet."
Shaw put 60% confidence toward the Huskies, who have won back-to-back National Championships, to land Thomas.
Thomas starred for Lincoln Park in Midland, Pa., north of Pittsburgh in Beaver County, winning back-to-back WPIAL and PIAA state titles, as they've dominated Pennsylvania in more recent years.
He averaged 22.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.2 steals per game, respectively last season, while shooting 57% from the field, 38% from 3-point range and 78% from the free-throw line.
His work with former teammate and Pitt Class of 2024 recruit, Brandin Cummings, made for the best duo not just in the WPIAL, but in the commonwealth too. Pitt fans would love to not just see Cummings play at the Petersen Events Center, but Thomas too.
Thomas took two official visits in June to other programs, including back-to-back National Champions UConn, June 19-21, and then Arkansas the following week, June 25-27.
He previously made visits to Auburn Jan. 12 and Kentucky on Feb. 2. With John Calipari leaving for Arkansas, Kentucky is out on Thomas going forward.
Thomas also transferred to Overtime Elite in Atlanta, where he'll play his senior season of high school basketball.
He'll join another fellow Class of 2025 Pittsburgh native/Pitt target at Overtime Elite in Amari Evans. Evans, who is a four-star guard, played for Bishop Canevin in Pittsburgh as a freshman, before ending up at Overtime Elite. Evans also plays for New Heights Lightning NYC.
Pitt head coach Jeff Capel attended the Nike EYBL (Elite Youth Basketball League) Event, Peach Jam, at Augusta, S.C. to watch Thomas and Evans play this past weekend, competing to land both of them as commitments.
Thomas is one of a few Class of 2025 guards that Pitt is after, along with four-star guards Derek Dixon, Isaiah Denis and Evans.
