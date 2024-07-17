Pitt Hosting 4-Star 2025 W on Visit
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have continued to recruit the Class of 2025 with intent and are looking at one wing in particular to try and land their commitment.
Davion Hannah, a four-star wing from Glendale, Wis., north of Milwaukee, spoke to Houston Wilson of Rivals and said he will take an official visit to Pitt for the weekend of Oct. 19
Hannah spent his freshman season with Milwaukee Academy of Science, before spending his past two seasons with Nicolet High School in Glendale. He will play for Link Academy, a boarding school in Branson, Mo., for his senior season.
He starred for Nicolet, averaging 19.9 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game, while shooting 50% from the field, 32% from 3-point range and 66% from the foul line as a sophomore in the 2022-23 season.
Hannah continued to improve as a junior last season, scoring 18.8 points, grabbing 8.3 rebounds, 2.6 steals, 2.2 assists and 1.5 blocks per game.
Standing at 6-foot-5, Hannah plays as both a combo guard or a small forward, functioning like a wing. He loves to drive to the basket with authority, but also isn't afraid to pull up from behind the arc. He also excels with his on-ball defense and keeping his opponent from getting easy shots.
Panthers head coach Jeff Capel watched Hannah play this past weekend at the Nike EYBL (Elite Youth Basketball League) Event, Peach Jam, at Augusta, S.C., as Hannah plays for Mac Irvin Fire on the EYBL circuit.
“They have been talking about how they would use me to my strengths of running off ball screens and being able to create for others because they think I can see the floor really well," Hannah said to Wilson. "They also have mentioned to me how they like my basketball IQ which they think would really help the team overall.
“They like to run and they shoot it well. They do everything on offense that I enjoy and I can tell how much the coaches really care. The coaches truly want the best for the program and the players.”
Pitt has a lot of competition for Hannah's services, as he has already scheduled official visits to Alabama for Aug. 31, Louisville for Sept. 7, Wisconsin for Sept. 14, Ohio State for Sept. 20, Michigan State for Sept. 27, NC State for Oct. 5 and Cincinnati for Oct. 12.
The Panthers also have hosted Class of 2025 guards in five-star Meleek Thomas and four-star Amari Evans of Overtime Elite in Atlanta, as well as four-star Derek Dixon from Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C. on official visits as well. They also play to host four-star guard Isaiah Denis from Davidsion Day School in Davidson, N.C. on an official visit too.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Former Pitt QB Selected in UFL Draft
- Zoo Crew Adds Defensive Center to Roster
- Pitt Basketball Predicted to Miss on 2025 Target
- Pitt Basketball Duo Continues Summer League Success
- Saints Place Former Pitt WR on Non-Football Injury List
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt