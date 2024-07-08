Pitt's Bub Carrington Rookie of the Year Odds
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers guard and Washington Wizards lottery pick Carlton "Bub" Carrington received NBA Rookie of the Year Odds ahead of the upcoming season.
Carrington ranks No. 14 overall for NBA Rookie of the Year odds heading into the Summer League, according to FanDuel. This ranking is somewhat appropriate, as the Wizards selected him with the final lottery pick at No. 14 overall.
His odds are at +3000, meaning that if someone bet $100 on him to win it, they would win an extra $3000.
Carrington's teammate on the Wizards and No. 2 overall pick in French center Alexandre Sarr is the most likely to win the award according to FanDuel, as they placed his odds at +650.
Two-time reigning National College Player of the Year in Zach Edey with the Memphis Grizzlies is at No. 2 at +700, No. 1 overall pick in French forward Zaccharie Risacher of the Atlanta Hawks is third at +750 and First Team All-American forward Dalton Knecht of the Los Angeles Lakers is fourth at +850.
Washington got the No. 14 pick (Carrington) in a trade that sent Deni Avdija to the Portland Trail Blazers. They also received Malcolm Brogdon, a 2029 First Round pick and two second round picks.
Carrington had an excellent performance at the NBA Draft Combine, which put him on the radar for a number of draft experts and scouts, including from the Wizards.
He ran his 3/4 court sprint in 3.28 seconds, ranking sixth best. He also finished ranked tied 12th best with a maximum veritcal jump of 36.5 inches.
Carrington showed off his shooting prowess throughout those drills as well. He shot 21-for-30, 70%, off the dribble, 19-for-25, 76.0%, side-by-side and 20-for-25, 80%, on spot up shooting, all best marks at the combine. He also shot 13-for-25, 52.0%, in the 3-point star drill, tied for eighth best.
He starred for the Panthers last season, earning All-ACC Rookie Team honors, the first Panther to do so.
Carrington started all 33 games for Pitt, averaging 33.2 minutes, 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, respectively, while shooting 41.2% from the field, 32.2% from 3-point range and 78.5% from the foul line.
One of his best games came in the season opener, as he scored 18 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out 10 assists in the win over North Carolina A&T, becoming the first Panther to have a triple-double in their debut in program history.
Carrington is the first Pitt player to go in the First Round since center Steven Adams did so when the Oklahoma City Thunder selected him with the 12th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
He is also the first Panther to earn an NBA Draft selection since the Atlanta Hawks took Lamar Patterson in the Second Round in 2014.
