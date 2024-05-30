Pitt Football Lands in Top 7 for WPIAL Athlete
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers always love to keep local talent to stay and join the program and are making headway with one WPIAL recruit.
Bradley Gompers, who plays for nearby Pittsburgh Central Catholic, announced his top seven schools, which featured Pitt. The others included ACC foe Duke, rival West Virginia and Big Ten schools in Maryland, Michigan State Northwestern, Rutgers.
Gompers cut down his list from a number of schools, including Boston College, Indiana, Cincinnati, MAC Schools in Kent State and Toledo, plus UConn and UNLV.
Pitt was his third offer, after UNLV and WVU, and he earned the scholarship after a great performance at Pitt camp last summer. He made visits to Pitt for the Cincinnati game last September and also in March for spring practice.
He missed most of his junior season out with a broken collarbone, only playing in the final four games, including both contests in the playoffs, as Central Catholic made the WPIAL Class 6A Final Game. He made 25 tackles, two pass break ups and a fumble recovery on defense, as he plays outside linebacker and strong safety
Gompers, who stands at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, has great awareness and vision on the field, that allows him to excel at any position, as he also plays tight end.
Rivals and On3 both rank him as a three-star, with Rivals placing him at No. 16 in the Pennsylvania and No. 27 athlete, while On3 ranks him at No. 27 in the state and the No. 64 athlete in the Class of 2025.
He has two official visits with Michigan State this weekend, May 31 and then Duke next weekend, June 7.
Pitt will want to get him on an official visit next month, but that shouldn't prove too hard for the highly coveted local recruit.
