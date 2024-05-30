Pitt WBB G Jasmine Timmerson Finds New Program
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers women's basketball guard Jasmine Timmerson has found her new school, as she transferred to Davidson.
Timmerson spent one season with the Panthers, playing in 24 games and starting eight, while averaging 15.3 minutes, 1.5 points, 1.6 assists and 1.0 rebounds per game, respectively. She also shot 21.3% from the field, 19.2% from 3-point range and 57.9% from the foul line.
A native of nearby Wexford, Pa., she starred for North Allegheny from 2019-23, scoring 1,274 career points. She averaged 16.4 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals per game in the 2022-23 season as a senior, helping NA to a WPIAL Class 6A Title and an apperance in the PIAA Quarterfinals.
Timmerson was one of four players to transfer from the program this season, along with three forwards in All-ACC Liatu King to Notre Dame, Gabby Hutcherson to Duquesne and Rapuluchi Ayodele. She has three years left of eligibility.
Pitt has added five transfers themselves, in Kentucky guards Brooklynn Miles and Amiya Jenkins from Kentucky, Colorado guard Mikayla Johnson and forwards Khadija Faye from Texas and MaKayla Elmore from Clemson.
The Panthers finished 8-24 overall and 2-16 in the ACC, tied for last in the conference, in Tory Verdi's first season at the helm. Heading into his second season, he'll look to his transfer additions to greatly improve the team, especially in the win column.
