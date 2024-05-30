Pitt Heavily Favored in Season Opener
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will take on MAC school Kent State in their football home opener on August 31, a game where the oddsmakers favor them heavily.
Pitt is a -23.5 favorite against Kent State, according to Action Network. The moneyline on Pitt is also at -5000, meaning you'd need to bet $5000 to earn a $100 if Pitt wins. The moneyline for Kent State is +1600, meaning if you bet $100 on them, you'd win $1600.
The Panthers hold a 7-0 all-time record against the Golden Flashes, with all games taking place in Pittsburgh. The Panthers won all five games at Pitt Stadium, one game at Three Rivers Stadium and the most recent game at Heinz Field in 2003.
Kent State led 3-0 after the first quarter, but Pitt scored four touchdowns in the second quarter, en route to a 43-3 victory. Three of those touchdowns were passes from quarterback Rod Rutherford to wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who would eventually win the Walter Camp and Biletnikoff awards.
Pitt is 28-5 against MAC schools all-time, with their last loss coming against Western Michigan in a 44-41 defeat in 2021 at Heinz Field, their only non-conference loss to a Group of 5 school under head coach Pat Narduzzi (2015-Present).
Pitt will play two more MAC teams in the future in Central Michigan on September 6, 2025 and Miami (Ohio) on September 5, 2026.
The Panthers have also won their past four home openers. This includes wins against FCS programs Austin Peay and Wofford in 2020 and 2023, respectively, UMass in 2021 and rival West Virginia in 2022. They last lost a home opener to Virginia in 2019, 30-14.
