Pitt's Damar Hamlin Returns Home for Charity Events

Former Pitt Panthers safety Damar Hamlin has a major charity event scheduled for Pittsburgh next month.

Stephen Thompson

Nov 21, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) warms up before playing the Virginia Tech Hokies at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 47-14. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers star Damar Hamlin will be back in the Steel City next weekend for a series of chairty events hosted by his Chasing M's Foundation.

Hamlin, a McKees Rocks native who played at Pitt from 2016 to 2920, will host a celebrity basketball game, youth football camp, high school all-star game and a CPR tour in conjuction with the charitable foundation he started, with tickets to each event available to the public.

The youth football camp, which will be held at Sto Rox High School on June 7, has already been sold out.

Up next will be the celebrity basketball game, where a select group of athletes and entertainers will compete on the court at Allegheny North Senior High School on the night of June 8. Tickets are $10.

Hamlin’s CPR tour will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. June 9 at Mellon Park, where free CPR training will be provided by the American Heart Association. The CPR tour is being held as a part of the YouthFest celebration of Juneteenth and will include a youth fun zone, football and basketball tournaments, entertainment, food and family activities.

Capping the weekend will be a high school all-star football game at Sto Rox High School on the night of June 9. Tickets, also costing $10, can be purchased here.

Still a safety for the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin has dedicated his life off the field to giving back to his community and raising awareness about the value of CPR training and he'll bring those messages back home this summer.

