Pitt's Jaland Lowe Ranked Amongst Best Sophomores
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers guard Jaland Lowe had a solid freshman season and is coming into his sophomore season as one of the top players in his class.
College Basketball Report put Lowe at No. 28 out of 30 players they ranked for a preseason list of the best sophomores in the country.
He is one of four ACC player on the list, including reigning ACC Rookie of the Year/All-ACC Third Team honoree in Notre Dame guard Markus Burton at No. 11, plus ACC All-Rookie Team honorees in North Carolina guard Elliott Cadeau at No. 12 and Georgia Tech forward Baye Ndongo of Georgia Tech At No 16.
A strong performance at the CP3 Elite Camp in Las Vegas last week caught the eyes of a number of NBA Draft experts and pro scouts, with some projecting him as a First Round pick in 2025.
Lowe arrived at Pitt as a Class of 2023 four-star guard who played for Fort Bend Marshall High School in Missouri City, Texas, just outside of Houston.
He played in all 33 games in the 2023-24 season, starting 19 of them, while averaging 26.5 minutes, scoring 9.6 points, dishing out 3.3 assists and grabbing 2.8 rebounds per game, respectively. He also shot 38.8% from the field, 35.2% from 3-point range and 85.5% from the free-throw line.
He came off the bench for the entire non-conference, but started the final 19 games of the season, including all but the three first ACC games.
Lowe scored a season-high 20 points twice, as he shot 8-for-15 from the field, 3-for-4 from the foul line and made a 3-pointer in a loss to Syracuse at home on Jan. 16 and shot 7-for-12, 5-for-5 from the foul line and made a 3-pointer in a victory over NC State on the road on Feb. 7.
He posted one double-double on the season in the win at home against Florida State on March 5. He scored 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting from the field, including a 3-pointer and two foul shots, while also creating 10 assists.
Two other great games saw him score 12 points and make nine assists in a blowout win at Boston College on March 2 and tally 18 points plus six assists in a win over Virginia Tech at home on Feb. 24.
His biggest highlight of the season came in an 80-76 win against then ranked No. 7 Duke at Cameron Indoor on Jan. 20. He hit a 3-pointer right in the face of Duke forward Kyle Filipowski with less than 50 seconds left to put Pitt up four points. while shushing the crowd with a finger to his lips.
Lowe worked mostly as a point guard, helping to distribute to players like Freshman Team All-ACC honoree in guard Bub Carrington, ACC Sixth Man of the Year in guard Ishmael Leggett and First Team All-ACC forward Blake Hinson.
Lowe and Leggett will man the back court for the Panthers next season and if they improve on the solid seasons they had, expect to see an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
