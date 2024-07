Pitt Women's Basketball Adds New Assistant Coach

π–πžπ₯𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐑𝐞 π’π­πžπžπ₯ 𝐂𝐒𝐭𝐲, π‚π¨πšπœπ‘ 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐦𝐚𝐧 πŸ”΅πŸŸ‘



β€œWe're thrilled to add Devan Newman to our staff. Her expertise on both ends of the floor, along with her ability to develop players will help us immediately.” - Coach Verdi



πŸ“° https://t.co/p312qFhjNs pic.twitter.com/j84y7aHYnq