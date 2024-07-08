Pitt Football Upcoming Commitment Dates
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have three important upcoming football commitment dates this week, where they'll hope to add to their Class of 2025.
The three recruits are offensive tackles Chastan Brown and Jordan Fields, as well as athlete Bryson Williams. Williams and Brown will make their commitment on July 11 and Fields will make his on July 12.
Chastan Brown
Brown, who plays for Northside High School in Warner Robins, Ga., placed Pitt in his final seven schools at the end of June, alongside ACC foes Louisville and NC State, Big 12 schools in Houston, UCF and rival West Virginia, plus Georgia State.
He cut his list down from ACC schools in Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech and Wake Forest, Big 12 schools in rival Cincinnati and Iowa State, American schools in Charlotte, Memphis, Tulane and USF, Sun Belt schools in Georgia Southern, Troy and UAB, as well as Indiana and Liberty.
Brown is an imposing figure, standing at around 6-foot-8 and 280 pounds. His work at left tackle is great, not just because of his size compared to high school defensive ends, but his foot work and his hand positioning are both superb.
247Sports and Rivals both rank him as a four-star, with 247Sports placing him at No. 188 in the country, No. 20 offensive tackle and No. 30 recruit in Georgia. On3 ranks him as a three-star, No. 36 at his position and the No. 38 recruit in the state
Secondary/cornerbacks coach Archie Collins is leading the way with Pitt's recruitment of Brown, offering him back in January.
Brown was supposed to take an official visit to Pitt for the weekend of June 20-22, but it is unknown whether he did or not. He took official visits to UCF on May 31 and Louisville on June 7.
Two 247Sports writers placed "Crystal Ball" predicitions for UCF to land Brown, so Pitt might not have a great chance to land him.
Bryson Williams
Williams plays for St. Mary's Preparatory High School in Orchard Lake, Mich. a suburb of Detroit. Secondary coach Archie Collins played a role in Pitt's recruitment for Williams, as he primarily recruits the Detroit area, but linebackers coach Ryan Manalac is the head recruiter this time, as Pitt sees Williams as a linebacker, according to aninterview with Pittsburgh Sports Now.
He would fit mostly in the star linebacker role, which is also an outside linebacker, who works more in coverage and provides help over the middle of the field for defensive backs.
They also only offered him earlier in May, so getting him in on an official visit means that he sees Pitt as a serious potential landing spot.
Williams made 20 tackles (nine solo) and one interception on defense, while making 24 catches for 411 yards and three touchdowns as a wide receiver. He also returned nine kickoffs for 487 yards and two touchdowns, as well as five punt returns for 104 yards and one touchdown. His efforts earned him 2023 All-Detroit Catholic High School League Selection honors.
Standing at 6-foot-2 and 204 pounds, Williams has great speed and strength that allow him to thrive at many different positions across the field. While he plays more free safety than linebacker, it wouldn't come as too difficult to make that transition and excel as a Panther.
Williams holds offers from Big Ten schools in Illinois, Michigan State, Minnesota, rival Penn Sate and Purdue, Big 12 schools in Kansas and West Virginia, MAC schools in Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kent State and Toledo, Ivy League schools in Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Princeton and Yale, as well as Howard, Marshall and Rice.
He took an official visit to Pitt on June 13, and other official visits to Harvard on April 20, Kansas on June 7, Rice on June 18 and Michigan State on June 21.
While he didn't name any finalists, the schools he took official visits to in Pitt, Kansas, Rice and Michigan State are the most likely to land his commitment.
247Sports, Rivals and On3 rate Williams as a three-star athlete. 247Sports places him as the No. 81 athlete and No. 15 recruit in Michigan, while On3 has him at the No. 68 athlete and No. 23 in his state.
Pitt has one commit from Michigan in four-star defensive back Elijah Dotson from Belleville, also close to Detroit.
Williams joining the Panthers would make for a great beginning of the Michigan-Pitt recruiting pipeline going forward.
Jordan Fields
Fields plays for North Shore High School in Houston and placed Pitt in his final six schools, along with Kansas, Memphis, Houston, Toledo and Maryland. He originally set his commitment date for July 1, but changed it to July 6, then to July 13 and now July 12.
He made an official visit to Pitt on June 13, while also taking official visits to Toledo on June 7, Kansas on June 19 and Houston on June 21. Defensive coordinator Randy Bates offered Fields back in February, while recruiting in Texas.
He cut out other schools who offered him in American schools in Memphis, Tulane and Tulsa, Sun Belt schools in Arkansas State, Louisiana and Marshall, and Conference USA schools in Louisiana Tech, North Texas and UTSA.
Fields stands at 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds and is an imposing force on the offensive line. He plays normally at right tackle and uses his strength to demolish opposing defensive players, while also standing strong against defensive ends.
His work in run protection creates holes for his running backs to exploit, while he uses his hands to stop defensive ends consistently in pass-protection to give time for his quarterback to work.
On3, Rivals and 247Sports rate Fields as a three-star, with On3 placing him at the No. 30 offensive tackle and No. 52 recruit in Texas, while 247Sports has him at the No. 56 offensive tackle and No. 115 in the state in the Class of 2025, respectively.
Pitt has three offensive line commitments in interior offensive linemen Shep Turk from nearby Thomas Jefferson High School in Jefferson Hills, Pa. and Torian Chester from Westover High School in Albany, Ga., plus an offensive tackle from Akram Elnagmi of the NFL Academy in Loughbrough, United Kingdom.
They likely want one more offensive tackle for the Class of 2025 and Fields definitely fits that role.
