Bulls Drafting Pitt Star in 2025 Mock Draft

PITTSBURGH -- The Chicago Bulls are likely looking at a rebuilding season and the earliest 2025 NBA mock draft show them taking a shot on a Pitt Panthers up-and-coming star, guard Jaland Lowe.
NBADraft.net predicts the Bulls to have the No. 11 overall pick in the lottery and take a chance on Lowe as a member of their future backcourt. Lowe is also their highest ranked ACC player in their mock draft.
He arrived at Pitt as a Class of 2023 four-star guard who played for Fort Bend Marshall High School in Missouri City, Texas, just outside of Houston.
Lowe is heading into his sophomore season, following a solid freshman campaign. He played in all 33 games, starting 19 of them, while averaging 26.5 minutes, scoring 9.6 points, dishing out 3.3 assists and grabbing 2.8 rebounds per game, respectively. He also shot 38.8% from the field, 35.2% from 3-point range and 85.5% from the free-throw line.
He came off the bench for the entire non-conference, but started the final 19 games of the season, including all but the three first ACC games.
Lowe scored a season-high 20 points twice, as he shot 8-for-15 from the field, 3-for-4 from the foul line and made a 3-pointer in a loss to Syracuse at home on Jan. 16 and shot 7-for-12, 5-for-5 from the foul line and made a 3-pointer in a victory over NC State on the road on Feb. 7.
He posted one double-double on the season in the win at home against Florida State on March 5. He scored 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting from the field, including a 3-pointer and two foul shots, while also creating 10 assists.
Two other great games saw him score 12 points and make nine assists in a blowout win at Boston College on March 2 and tally 18 points plus six assists in a win over Virginia Tech at home on Feb. 24.
His biggest highlight of the season came in an 80-76 win against then ranked No. 7 Duke at Cameron Indoor on Jan. 20. He hit a 3-pointer right in the face of Duke forward Kyle Filipowski with less than 50 seconds left to put Pitt up four points. while shushing the crowd with a finger to his lips.
Lowe worked mostly as a point guard, helping to distribute to players like Freshman Team All-ACC honoree in guard Bub Carrington, ACC Sixth Man of the Year in guard Ishmael Leggett and First Team All-ACC forward Blake Hinson.
The Washington Wizards took Carrington with the No. 14 overall pick, making him the first Panther to go in the NBA Draft since the Atlanta Hawks took Lamar Patterson at No. 48 in the Second Round in 2014. He is also the first Pitt lottery pick since the Oklahoma City Thunder took center Steven Adams No. 12 overall in 2013.
The Los Angeles Lakers also signed Blake Hinson to a two-way contract, making a new NBA pipeline from Pitt a reality going forward for the program.
Lowe and Leggett will man the back court for the Panthers next season and if they improve on the solid seasons they had, expect to see them in more NBA mock drafts going forward.
