Pitt Reveals Uniform Numbers for Newcomers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have assigned numbers to the six new players joining their roster for this coming season.
Pitt has assigned No. 0 to Amdy Ndiaye, No. 1 to Damian Dunn, No. 2 to Cameron Corhen, No. 3 to Brandin Cummings, No. 24 to Liam Mignogna and No. 52 to Amsal Delalic, the team announced on Twitter this week.
Ndiaye, Cummings and Delalic make up Pitt's three-man 2024 high school recruiting class, even though Delalic is coming over from Bosnia and Herzergovina. Cummings is a four-star prospect, per Rivals, Ndiaye is considered a three-star prospect and Delalic is unrated. Mignogna, a 6'9 product of nearby Hampton High School, will join the team as a preferred walk-on.
Dunn and Corhen come to Pitt as transfers from Houston and Florida State, respecitively, and look to take on bigger roles in the Steel City.
The Panthers took some major losses with Blake Hinson and Bub Carrington opting to pursue professional opportunities while Will Jeffress and Federiko Federiko headed for the transfer portal. They'll look to these six newcomers to help fill the gaps left behind.
