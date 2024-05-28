Inside The Panthers

Pitt Reveals Uniform Numbers for Newcomers

The Pitt Panthers have numbers for their newest additions.

Stephen Thompson

Houston’s Damian Dunn (11) smiles during open practices for 2024 NCAA Tournament teams at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday, March 21, 2024.
Houston’s Damian Dunn (11) smiles during open practices for 2024 NCAA Tournament teams at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday, March 21, 2024. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have assigned numbers to the six new players joining their roster for this coming season.

Pitt has assigned No. 0 to Amdy Ndiaye, No. 1 to Damian Dunn, No. 2 to Cameron Corhen, No. 3 to Brandin Cummings, No. 24 to Liam Mignogna and No. 52 to Amsal Delalic, the team announced on Twitter this week.

Ndiaye, Cummings and Delalic make up Pitt's three-man 2024 high school recruiting class, even though Delalic is coming over from Bosnia and Herzergovina. Cummings is a four-star prospect, per Rivals, Ndiaye is considered a three-star prospect and Delalic is unrated. Mignogna, a 6'9 product of nearby Hampton High School, will join the team as a preferred walk-on.

Dunn and Corhen come to Pitt as transfers from Houston and Florida State, respecitively, and look to take on bigger roles in the Steel City.

The Panthers took some major losses with Blake Hinson and Bub Carrington opting to pursue professional opportunities while Will Jeffress and Federiko Federiko headed for the transfer portal. They'll look to these six newcomers to help fill the gaps left behind.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more! 

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Stephen Thompson

STEPHEN THOMPSON

Stephen Thompson graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications and political science from Pitt in April 2022 after spending four years as a sports writer and editor at The Pitt News, the University of Pittsburgh's independent, student-run newspaper.  He primarily worked the Pitt men's basketball beat, and filled in on coverage of football, volleyball, softball, gymnastics and lacrosse, in addition to other sports as needed. His work at The Pitt News has won awards from the Pennsylvania News Media Association and Associated College Press.  During the spring and summer of 2021, Stephen interned for Pittsburgh Sports Now, covering baseball in western Pennsylvania. Hailing from Washington D.C., family ties have cultivated a love of Boston's professional teams and Pitt athletics, and a fascination with sports in general.  You can reach Stephen by email at stephenethompson00@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter. Read his latest work: