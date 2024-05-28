Pitt Football Adds New DL Graduate Assistant
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers added a new defensive line graduate assistant to bolster the unit going into next season.
TJ Minnifee put a picture of a Pitt helmet on his Twitter and updated his bio to have "Pitt Football Defensive Line" in it. He will replace Malcolm Robinson Jr., who took a job as defensive assistant at Kent State.
Minnifee spent the past two seasons as a graduate assistant coach at FCS program Tennessee-Martin. He worked primarily with the tight ends, but also with the linebackers and special teams.
He played for UT Martin for four seasons from 2018-21, making just one apperance during his time there. He began his collegiate career at Tennessee in 2017 and redshirted before transferring to UT Martin.
Pitt has had a number of coaching and personnel changes since the end of the 2023 season, the most under head coach Pat Narduzzi's tenure, which started in 2015.
The most significant departure was defensive line coach Charlie Partrdige, who took the same position with the Indianapolis Colts of the NFL.
Narduzzi also fired offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr., along with offensive line coach Dave Borbely, tight ends coach Tim Salem and running backs and special teams coach Andre Powell after a bad 2023 season, that saw the team struggle mighily on offense and finished 3-9.
Wide receives coach/passing game coordinator Tiquan Underwood left for the NFL, like Partridge, taking an assistant wide receivers coaching position with the New England Patriots.
Pitt replaced these coaches this offseason as well. Kade Bell took over as offensive coordinator and brought with him Jeremy Darveau for offensive line and JJ Laster for wide receivers.
Jacob Bronowski left Miami (Ohio) to take over tight ends and special teams responsibilities, Tim Daoust left East Carolina to lead the defensive line and Lindsey Lamar departed Howard to coach the running backs.
Pitt also most recently saw one of their recruiting assistants depart for National Champions in Michigan this past week in Jacob Sakk.
