Pitt Star Receives New Jersey Number
PITTSBURGH --Pitt Panthers star freshman guard Carlton "Bub" Carrington realized his dreams, as the Washington Wizards selected him with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
The Wizards made quick work with Carrington, bringing him to Washington, D.C. to come to Capital One Arena, where the team plays.
They also gave him a new jersey number, No. 17, which he will wear as a rookie for the upcoming 2024-25 season.
Carrington is the fifth player in Wizards history to wear the No. 17 jersey. Guard Dee Brown wore it 17 times in 2009, forward Garrett Temple had it the longest for three seasons from 2013-16, wing Isaac Bonga wore it 40 times in the 2020-21 season and guard Joel Ayayi had it for seven games in 2022.
He wore the No. 7 jersey for Pitt in his sole season with the team. He was the first player in program history to do so since George McGrossin did it in the 1948-49 season. The NCAA announced a new rule that allowed players to wear any number from 0-99. The original rule stipulated that players could not wear the numbers No. 6, No. 7, No. 8 and No. 9.
Most of the previous ruling had to do with referees and the scorers’ table having miscommunication on foul calls, but the NBA did away with the rule previously, without much disruption.
Carrington had an excellent performance at the NBA Draft Combine, which put him on the radar for a number of draft experts and scouts.
He ran his 3/4 court sprint in 3.28 seconds, ranking sixth best. He also finished ranked tied 12th best with a maximum veritcal jump of 36.5 inches.
Carrington showed off his shooting prowess throughout those drills as well. He shot 21-for-30, 70%, off the dribble, 19-for-25, 76.0%, side-by-side and 20-for-25, 80%, on spot up shooting, all best marks at the combine. He also shot 13-for-25, 52.0%, in the 3-point star drill, tied for eighth best.
He starred for the Panthers last season, earning All-ACC Rookie Team honors, the first Panther to do so.
Carrington started all 33 games for Pitt, averaging 33.2 minutes, 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, respectively, while shooting 41.2% from the field, 32.2% from 3-point range and 78.5% from the foul line.
One of his best games came in the season opener, as he scored 18 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out 10 assists in the win over North Carolina A&T, becoming the first Panther to have a triple-double in their debut in program history.
Carrington is the first Pitt player to go in the First Round since center Steven Adams did so when the Oklahoma City Thunder selected him with the 12th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
He is also the first Panther to earn an NBA Draft selection since the Atlanta Hawks took Lamar Patterson in the Second Round in 2014.
Washington got the No. 14 pick (Carrington) in a trade that sent Deni Avdija to the Portland Trail Blazers. They also received Malcolm Brogdon, a 2029 First Round pick and two second round picks.
