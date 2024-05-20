Pitt F Cameron Corhen Signs with Alliance 412
PITTSBURGH -- Florida State transfer and Pitt Panthers forward Cameron Corhen signed with Alliance 412, the NIL Collective that represents Pitt student-athletes.
Corhen, who stands at 6-foot-10 and 225 pounds, spent the past two seasons with the Seminoles, averaging 8.8 points and 3.7 rebounds per game, respectively, while shooting 58.7% from the field and 73.5% from the foul line, respectively.
He started 12 of 28 games he played in last season, scoring 9.4 points, grabbing 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game on average, respectively, and shooting 62.9% from the field and 67.2% from the foul line.
Corhen had one of his best games of the season against Pitt back on March 5 at the Petersen Events Center. He scored a career high 25 points on 8-for-12 shooting from the field, 75%, and coverted nine of his 10 free throw attempts, while also making eight rebounds, a steal and a block.
Corhen is the second Panther in the past week to sign with Alliance 412, joining incoming freshman guard Brandin Cummings.
He is one of two transfer additions for Pitt this offseason, joining Houston guard Damian Dunn. He will also join incoming freshman forward Amdy Ndiaye and Bosnian wing Amsal Delalic as one of five newcomers to the program next season.
