Wizards G Bub Carrington Changes Jersey Number
PITTSBURGH -- Washington Wizards and former Pitt Panthers guard Bub Carrington changed his jersey ahead of the upcoming season.
Carrington originally had the No. 17 jersey, which he wore through the first three games of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. In a recent photo, he wore the No. 8 jersey, which he will almost certaintly wear by the start of the regular season.
He is the 14th player to wear the No. 8 jersey for the Washington Wizards, with forward Deni Avdija wearing it last season. Rui Hachimura wore it previously for three seasons from 2020-23, while Roger Mason wore it the longest for the franchise for five seasons from 2007-12.
Carrington wore the No. 7 jersey for Pitt in his sole season with the team. He was the first player in program history to do so since George McGrossin did it in the 1948-49 season. The NCAA announced a new rule that allowed players to wear any number from 0-99. The original rule stipulated that players could not wear the numbers No. 6, No. 7, No. 8 and No. 9.
Most of the previous ruling had to do with referees and the scorers’ table having miscommunication on foul calls, but the NBA did away with the rule previously, without much disruption.
The Wizards got Carrington in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers sending Avdija and receiving Malcolm Brogdon, a 2029 First Round pick and two second round picks.
Carrington started all 33 games for Pitt, averaging 33.2 minutes, 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, respectively, while shooting 41.2% from the field, 32.2% from 3-point range and 78.5% from the foul line.
One of his best games came in the season opener, as he scored 18 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out 10 assists in the win over North Carolina A&T, becoming the first Panther to have a triple-double in their debut in program history.
Carrington is the first Pitt player to go in the First Round since center Steven Adams did so when the Oklahoma City Thunder selected him with the 12th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
He is also the first Panther to earn an NBA Draft selection since the Atlanta Hawks took Lamar Patterson in the Second Round in 2014.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Basketball HC Jeff Capel Signs Extension
- Former Pitt TE Goes in UFL Sixth Round
- Pitt Hosting 4-Star 2025 W on Visit
- Former Pitt QB Selected in UFL Draft
- Zoo Crew Adds Defensive Center to Roster
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt