Zoo Crew Falls to Rival Happy Valley Hoopers in TBT
PITTSBURGH -- Zoo Crew, the Pitt Panthers alumni team, lost to rival Happy Valley Hoopers, the Penn State Nittany Lions alumni team, 85-82, in Round 3 of the TBT in the Pittsburgh Regional Final Wednesday night at the Petersen Events Center.
Round 3 is the farthest Zoo Crew has made it previously, after losing in Round 1 last season. They defeated Million Dollaz Worth of Game in Round 1 and Best Virginia, West Virginia Mountaineers alumni team, in Round 2.
The home team started out with a 16-9 lead, thanks to forward Ryan Luther (2014-18) hitting a 3-pointer, a layup and a mid-range jumper for seven points, making up for injured guard/forward Jamel Artis' (2013-17) absence.
Guard/forward Lamar Patterson came off the bench to give the Zoo Crew some offensive help, making a 3-pointer to end the first quarter and another to start the second quarter, plus another mid-range shot to create a 28-14 separation against their rival
Happy Valley Hoopers then went on a 7-0 run to force a Zoo Crew timeout and would cut the deficit to 31-30 on a 16-3 run overall. Guard Curtis Jones made two 3-pointers and two layups for 10 points during the run for Happy Valley Hoopers
Guard Nike Sibande (2020-23) got some momentum back for Zoo Crew with a thunderous dunk and five points from guard Nelly Cummings (2022-23) kept the home team in front, 39-35, at halftime.
Current Pitt basketball players and recent alums got into a shouting match with Happy Valley Hoopers after the end of the first half. Security would cordone them behind rope to make sure they wouldn't go on the court like they had previously.
Zoo Crew opened a 10-point lead, 49-39, early on in the third quarter with 3-pointers from forward Dustin Sleva and Sibande and two free throws from Cummings and a layup from forward Mike Young (2013-17).
Happy Valley Hoopers continued to battle back, tying the game at 58-58 and then taking the lead, 60-59. Forward Greg Lee made two 3-pointers and a layup, guard Samuel Sessoms made a 3-poitner and a layup, while Jones scored five points on a 3-pointer and a layup.
Zoo Crew would battle back to take the lead, 69-63, with Young coverting an and-one opporutnity off of a layup, Sibande making two free throws and then a contested 3-pointer and Cummings making two free throws as well, at the end of the third quarter.
Patterson opened up the scoring with a mid-range jumper and then Cummings hit a corner 3-pointer to put Zoo Crew up 74-63 early on in the fourth quarter.
Happy Valley Hoopers responded, going on a 10-0 run to cut the deficit to one point, forcing Zoo Crew to call a timeout.
With the score 77-75 in favor of Zoo Crew, the TBT announced the target score of 85.
Happy Valley Hoopers took a 79-77 lead, with a layups from center Qudus Wahab and Sessoms.
Young responed with a layup and then Sleva scored off an offensive rebounds, got fouled, and then made the free throw to make it 82-79.
Luther blocked Sessoms shot, but referees called goaltending. Sleva missed a 3-pointer to win it and then Sessoms made another layup, making it 83-82 to Happy Valley Hoopers.
Young put up a poor 3-point attempt to win it and then Sessoms hit the game winning layup right afterwards for Happy Valley Hoopers.
Happy Valley Hoopers will take on No. 6 Eberlein Drive in the Quarterfinals. Date and time for the quarterfinals matchup is still not announced yet.
