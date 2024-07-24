Zoo Crew Faces Rival Happy Valley Hoopers in TBT
PITTSBURGH -- Zoo Crew, the Pitt Panthers alumni team, faces rival Happy Valley Hoopers, the Penn State Nittany Lions alumni team, in Round 3 of the TBT in the Pittsburgh Regional Final Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. at the Petersen Events Center.
Pitt and Penn State share a history in a number of sports, including men's basketball, where Penn State holds a slight 76-72 lead in the all-time series. The two teams haven't played since 2017, but Pitt is the more successful team this century, 7-2 in nine matchups.
Both teams won their Round 1 on and Round 2 matchups on Saturday and Monday respectively, making the equivalent of the Sweet 16.
No. 2 Zoo Crew pulled up the close 98-95 victory over No. 7 Million Dollaz Worth of Game in Round 1 and then played great late on to defeat rival No. 3 Best Virginia, WVU alumni, 91-79 in Round 2. No. 5 Happy Valley Hoopers upset No. 4 Dubois Dream 88-77 in Round 1 and No. 1 Stars of Storrs, UConn alumni, 94-83 in Round 2.
Forward Mike Young (2013-17) has starred for the Zoo Crew, leading the team in scoring in both wins. He scored 24 points, shooting 11-for-16 from the floor and 2-for-5 from behind the arc in the win over Million Dollaz Worth of Game and then dropped 23 points on 9-for-15 shooting from the field and 5-for-7 from the foul line, against Best Virginia, including the game-winning mid-range jumper.
Guard Nike Sibande (2020-23) is also another star player for Zoo Crew, dropping 21 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the field, 3-for-5 from deep and 4-for-4 from the foul line against Million Dollaz Worth of Game and then 21 points again vs. Best Virginia, on 6-for-10 shooting from the field, 3-for-6 from behind the arc and 6-for-8 from the foul line.
Zoo Crew will likely not have guard/forward Jamel Artis (2013-17), who suffered an injury late on against Best Virginia, which general manager/head coach Gilbert Brown (2007-11) will make sure his players use as a rallying point.
Both center DeJuan Blair (2007-09) and guard Jared Wilson-Frame (2017-19) both didn't play in the first two games and will likely not play against Happy Valley Hoopers.
Happy Valley Hoopers have a few good players that the Zoo Crew need to account for if they are to progress to the Quarterfinals.
Small forward Greg Lee shot 7-for-13 and 3-for-6 from 3-point range, scoring 17 points against Dubois Dream and dropped 22 points, shooting 7-for-10 from deep in the win over Stars of Storrs.
Point guard Samuel Sessoms scored 20 points vs. Dubois Dream and 18 points against Stars of Storrs. Fellow point guard Myreon Jones is a 3-point specialist and center John Harrar is tough to stop in the post.
The winner of this game will face No. 6 Eberlein Drive in the Quarterfinals, with date and location not announced yet.
TBT Pittsburgh Regional Schedule
July 20
Game 1 - No. 5 Happy Valley Hoopers defeats No. 4 Dubois Dream, 88-77
Game 2 - No. 3 Best Virginia defeats No. 6 Brotherly Love, 94-69
Game 3 - No. 1 Stars of Storrs defeats No. 8 Herkimer Originals, 85-52
Game 4 - No. 2 Zoo Crew defeats No. 7 Million $ Worth of Game, 98-95
July 22
Game 5 - No. 1 Stars of Storrs vs. No. 5 Happy Valley Hoopers – 6 pm
Game 6 - No. 2 Zoo Crew vs. No. 3 Best Virginia – 8 pm
July 24
Game 7 – No. 2 Zoo Crew vs. No. 5 Happy Valley Hoopers – 7 pm
Zoo Crew Final Roster
Guards
Nelly Cummings
Greg Elliott
Nike Sibande
Jared Wilson-Frame
Guards/Forwards
Jamel Artis
Lamar Patterson
Forwards
Ryan Luther
Dustin Sleva
Mike Young
Centers
DeJuan Blair
Drew Cisse
