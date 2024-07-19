Damian Dunn Brings Veteran Presence to Pitt Backcourt
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers guard Damian Dunn is entering his last season of college basketball, but instead of dwelling on the past, he's serving as a leader for the program.
Dunn hails from Kinston, N.C. and played for Meadowcreek High School in the Atlanta metro. He would commit to Temple and played for them for four seasons from 2019-23. His best season came in his last, putting up career-highs of 15.3 points and 3.0 assists per game, while shooting 41.1% from the field, 34.8% from 3-point range and 81.4% from the foul line.
He would eventually transfer to Houston for his fifth season, starting just four of the 37 games he played in, averaging 6.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per game last season and shooting 35.9% from the field, 31.7% from 3-point range and 70.6% from the foul line as well.
Dunn had options to go to other schools, but his relationship with Panthers head coach Jeff Capel played a big role in deciding to join the program.
Capel previously wanted Dunn to commit prior to last season, but he chose to go to Houston instead. That willingness and desire from Capel showed Dunn that he knew where he needed to play at to end his collegiate career.
“I think this time around I just knew I wanted to come here because Coach Capel was just so willing to come back to me the second time around and just show how much he believed in me and trusted in me still," Dunn said. "Even after the first time, where I told I was going to decide to go to another school, he still had his faith in me and his own belief to return the favor the year after and giving me the opportunity. So something I definitely wanted to buy into and I can’t wait."
So much of what drew Dunn back to Pitt was witnessing the culture and the family aspect of the program. He saw the success on the court the past two seasons for the team, but also the love and respect that coaches and players had for each other off the court too, making it a home-away-from-home.
"I just think that the culture that coach Capel is so predicated on building here and I think the guys they’ve had in the program the last two years, they’ve dedicated theirselves to making their culture known and playing by the standard and living by it on the floor as well," Dunn said. "For me, just being experienced leaving one culture and just kind of leaving my footprint here on just trying to help to instill that culture, build it even more. It was definitely something I wanted to gravitate towards, just immediately and when I got here, it just felt like family and we just let the ball keep rolling."
He also saw the success that transfers into the program have had in recent seasons, like guards in Jamarius Burton, Nelly Cummings, Nike Sibande and forward Blake Hinson had during their time as Panthers.
It has also continued with transfers last season in guard Ish Leggett and forward Zack Austin, and the addition of forward Cam Corhen from Florida State should serve as another great example of Capel leading them to success.
"A lot and it was just proof that the process, it eventually pays out…Just having guys who have been examples, I think for me, that was big for credibility and knowing what type of situation I’m walking into, but at the same time, knowing I still have to do my part, which is the work," Dunn said. "I think that was big that guys before me had similar journeys as me, ended up having success here in their year or two-year tenure and that was just big for me and that was something that I could follow."
Dunn will look to bring a veteran presence to the team this season and is prepared to fulfill any role that Capel desires. Anything he can do to make Pitt better this season he will do and he's spent this offseason growing with his teammates, like Leggett, and working on his own game.
"For me, just expanding back to ball responsibilities," Dunn said. "Getting back to making reads and pick-and-rolls situations. Just continuing to take pride in defense. I think that’s been one thing that I’ve tried to carry with me into this new transition since being here, which is taking pride and setting tone. Really just using my experience and my leadership to kind of get me over the hump of just knowing the system, knowing which guy likes to shoot from where, putting guys in spots to reach success. For me, it’s just staying on my daily grind."
His work will also coincide with players from last year, including Leggett and rising star in sophomore guard Jaland Lowe, who missed out on the NCAA Tournament last season.
The goal he and his teammates have set since coming back is to make it to the "Big Dance" and with their collective talents, Dunn knows they'll have a great season and return to March Madness where they belong.
"Tons, tons, and I really think it’s our depth and the type of guys we have," Dunn said. "The versatility of everyone that we have here and really the tone that we set from day one. Just competing against each other, but we make each other better on purpose, but at the end of it all, we’re still family. We’re brothers at the end of the day and I think we all understand that, but during the process, we just predicate our time to making each other better."
