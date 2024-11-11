Preview: Pitt Looks to Continue Hot Start
PITTSBURGH -- After a 2-0 start with both wins coming in different ways, the Pitt Panthers are looking to stay undefeated, as they face another tough mid-major foe in Gardner-Webb of the Big South conference.
The Panthers routed the Radford Highlanders on Nov. 4 with a 40-point win and kept it close with Murray State the whole game but pulled away late for the victory on Nov. 8.
The win against Murray State saw sophomore guard Jaland Lowe finish with his second straight 20-plus point game, leading Pitt with 20.5 points per game so far. He also leads Pitt with steals and assists per game with 2.5 and 4.5 respectively.
Gardner-Webb has let 10 players record over 10 minutes a game with nine of those players in both of their games this season.
The Runnin' Bulldogs traveled to face a mighty opponent in the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers on Nov. 4 for their opening game. While they would lose, 80-64, they played well against one of the best teams in the country.
Sophomore guard Darryl Simmons II made four of his 10 three-point attempts and led Gardner-Webb with 22 points in the loss to Tennessee.
The Runnin' Bulldogs stayed on the road for their next matchup vs. the N.C. Central Eagles on Nov. 8 , where they won 88-82.
Simmons II played an incredible game on offense, shooting 8-for-9 from the field and scoring 18 points. Senior guard Anthony Selden led the Runnin' Bulldogs in the victory, scored 26 points on 10-for-15 shooting from the field.
Gardner-Webb shifted their offensive focus between their past two games, as they attempted 23 3-pointers against Tennessee, but only attempted eight of them against N.C. Central, making three.
Considering Selden's efficiency and low number of shots from deep, Gardner-Webb has shown they have multiple players who can score in a high volume and in different ways.
The Runnin' Bulldogs spread the ball around on offense, as they had eight assists on 24 made field goals vs. the Voluneteers and 12 assists on 36 made field goals against the Eagles.
The Panthers have struggled with on-ball defense and fighting over screens in their first two contests -- issues that have persisted since their exhibition against Point Park.
If Gardner-Webb isn't adept to move the ball and shoot right away, the Panthers' on-ball defense is going to have to improve and ensure that Simmons II and Selden can't score in isolation or with a simple screen.
The Panthers are also going to have to deal with some height at the guard position. Lowe and senior guard Ishmael Leggett stand at six-foot-three. While Simmons II stands five-foot-11, both Selden and senior guard Jamaine Mann stand six-foot-six.
Gardner-Webb senior forward Isaiah Richards, who stands at 6-foot-10 and leads the team with 5.5 rebounds per game, challenges the Panthers front court who found themselves in serious foul trouble against Murray State.
Outside of a tough opponent, Pitt fans get to watch a relative unknown in first-year guard Amsal Delalić for the first time as a Panther.
Delalić has been recovering from an injury to his shooting hand he suffered late in September. He averaged 13.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game and was a lethal three-point shooter as he shot 41.6% from deep playing professionally in Bosnia and Herzeogvina last season.
The Panthers haven't made any changes to the starting line-up in their first two games, but with
Delalić's addition to the line-up, the starters and the rotations throughout the game will be exciting to see.
