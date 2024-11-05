Pitt Defeats Radford in Season Opener
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers started off the 2024-25 season with a convincing, 96-56 win over Radford at the Petersen Events Center.
The Panthers (1-0) make it three straight seasons with a win in the season opener, defeating the UT-Martin Skyhawks in 2022 and the NC A&T Bulldogs in 2023. This is also their first ever win over the Highlanders (0-1) in their first ever meeting with the school.
Pitt began with a starting lineup of guards in senior Ish Leggett, sophomore Jaland Lowe and graduate student guard Damian Dunn, plus junior forwards Cam Corhen and Guillermo Diaz Graham. Dunn and Corhen joined the program as transfers from Houston and Florida State, respectively.
Corhen scored two baskets early on and Lowe led with nine points , but Radford would keep it close throughout much of the first half, 28-24 with six minutes remaining.
Guillermo Diaz Graham, who had to come out earlier with an injury, got the Panthers offense going, with three free throws and an alley-oop dunk. Dunn would get in on the action as well, with two free throws and a jumper and Leggett made an incredible put-back slam, to put the Panthers up 14.
Pitt held Radford to no field goals in those final six minutes and saw both guards in freshman Brandin "Beebah" Cummings and Lowe hit 3-pointers, with the latter coming with less than two seconds in the first half, capping off a 17-3 run to build a 45-27 halftime lead.
Dunn made a 3-pointer and two foul shots, Guillermo Diaz Graham also hit from deep and both Lowe and Leggett made layups to increase the Panthers' lead over the Highlanders to 57-31.
Corhen and Lowe would continue to score for the Panthers, as the lead would extend to 30 points and more.
Leggett recorded his fifth double-double of his career, with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Lowe finished the game with a career-high 21 points, as the guard duo will try and improve even more throughout the rest of the season.
Pitt redshirt freshman forward Papa Amadou Kante made his first appearance for the program. He suffered a knee injury in September 2023, that kept him out for all of last season.
Junior forward Jorge Diaz Graham also returned for the Panthers, after he missed the end of last season, from mid-January on, as he had ankle surgery in February.
Forward Marlon Barnes Jr., who redshirted last season, also got to see the floor in this game off the bench.
Pitt will host Murray State for the second game of the season at 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 8 at the Petersen Events Center.
