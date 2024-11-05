Pitt Takeaways: Remember the Name Brandin 'Beebah' Cummings
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers dominated in their season opener, taking down Radford in a dominant, 96-56 victory, which saw many players star in their first game.
Ish Leggett/Jaland Lowe the Next Great Pitt Backcourt
Senior guard Ishmael Leggett and sophomore Jaland Lowe both had stellar performances for the Panthers in the victory over the Highlanders.
Leggett had his fifth career double-double, scoring 19 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. He also shot an impressive 9-for-13 from the field and had the highlight of the game, an emphatic put-back dunk off a missed shot.
Lowe scored a career-high 21 points to led Pitt over Radford. He also shot 6-for-11 from the field, 2-for-4 from 3-point range and was perfect from the foul line, 7-for-7. Lowe added a team-high six assists and grabbed five rebounds too.
The two guards have a chance to serve as the next great Pitt backcourt, if they continue to play like this the rest of the season.
Leggett won the ACC Sixth Man of the Year Award last season, coming off the bench for the final 18 games. Lowe started the final 19 games and now both players should start each game together, growing their cohesion and communication throughout the non-conference heading into ACC play.
"Well, those two guys have the ability to make plays with scoring and with passing and creating for others," head coach Jeff Capel said. "It’s great to have that two experienced veterans. Jaland, I guess you could say is a veteran. Just good guards and to surround them with good players. Those guys are really competitive, they’re really smart, they were able to take advantage of some things tonight."
New Pitt Starting Lineup From Last Season
While both Leggett and Lowe will serve as consistent starters this season, new additions come in as well for the starting lineup.
Transfers in graduate student guard Damian Dunn and junior forward Cameron Corhen, coming from Houston and Florida State, respectively, started vs. Radford.
Corhen scored six points, shooting 6-for-10 from the field, and grabbing five rebounds in the win for the Panthers and will play an important role in the post this season.
"He’s just a well-known inside presence that can do a little bit of everything," Lowe said on Corhen. "He can shoot the ball, play one-on-one in the post and that’s something that we need from him and that he provides for us and we’re glad to have that."
Junior forward Guillermo Diaz Graham, who started just seven games last season, should also serve as a starter going forward, along with Corhen.
Redshirt junior forward Zack Austin, who started 31 of the 33 games last season for PItt, did not start this game.
Capel still sees Austin as a starter this season, but that he's liked what he's seen from Dunn in practice recently.
“It’s just something that we saw in practice," Capel said. "We started Dame in the second half of Point Park, just to see. Started Dame in the scrimmage against Cincinnati and just went with that. I see Zack as a starter also.”
Remember the Name, Brandin "Beebah" Cummings
Freshman guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings had a solid performance off the bench for Pitt. He scored 11 points, shot 4-for-7 from the field and dished out four assists.
One of his best plays came in the second half, when he went up for a layup, withstood the contact and made the shot. He showed his fearlessness and courage on the court in this matchup, something that Leggett noted postgame.
“Fearless, honestly," Leggett said on Brandin Cummings. "We know he’s a dog. Whoever’s in front of him, on the offensive or defensive side, he’s going to take that matchup personally and he did exactly that tonight. So I can’t wait for you guys to see more Beeb’.”
Capel also coached Brandin's brother, Nelly Cummings, at Pitt in the 2022-23 season. Nelly Cummings played an important role in Pitt finsihing fifth in the ACC and making the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.
Brandin Cummings also excelled at nearby Lincoln Park Perfoming Arts Charter School in Midland, Pa., 35 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. He won back-to-back WPIAL and PIAA Titles in his last two seasons of high school basketball, and scored 2,222 points.
“He can really score and one of the big things I love about him, like, he’s not afraid and I think that’s from where he’s from, where he grew up, who he was around, having an older brother that is a really good player and a really competitive guy," Capel said. "I love their relationship, how close they are.
“Beebah was a guy who did some stuff in the summer in AAU, but not a lot. He just quietly worked on his game. He’s a guy that’s really quiet off the court. Unbelievably low maintenance. Really, really smart, but when he crosses those lines, it’s like he’s this manic, competitive guy and we need that and we need him to continue to be that for us.”
Injured Players Return to Action
Pitt saw two of their players return from last season in this win over Radford in forward duo, redshirt freshman Papa Amadou Kante and junior Jorge Diaz Graham.
Kante suffered a knee injury in September 2023 that kept him out for the entire season, leading him to redshirt.
Jorge Diaz Graham suffered an ankle injury that he chose to get surgery on in February. He also underwent surgery in late May to repair a core muscle injury that put him out another eight weeks.
Kante scored two baskets, including one that someone fouled him, while Jorge Diaz Graham knocked down a 3-pointer.
Both players will come off the bench for the Panthers this season, as they build up their stamina for in-game minutes and physicality.
