Pitt HC Gives New Update on Amsal Delalić
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have only one of their players not make an appearance this season, in freshman guard Amsal Delalić.
The program announced that Delalić suffered a injury to his shooting hand in practice back on Sept. 26. They also revealed that it would keep him out six weeks, coming to the first week of the season.
He missed the first game, a 96-56 blowout of Radford on Nov. 4. Pitt tweeted out that Delalić was expected to dress in their latest win vs. Murray State on Nov. 8, but he didn't play.
Panthers head coach Jeff Capel confirmed after the game that Delalić was not available to play vs. the Racers. He did follow that up at the end of his press conference that Delalić would return for their next game vs. Gardner Webb on Nov. 11.
"No," Capel said on if Delalić was available. "He would've played.
"Amsal will be available Monday."
Delalić functions as a wing, standing at 6-foot-8, and hails from Bosnia and Herzegovina. He played last season for Boruc Nektar a team in the Bosnia - Division I, where he made appearances in 23 games.
He averaged 23.0 minutes, 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game, respectively, while shooting 43.6% from the field, 41.6% from 3-point range and 79.7% from the foul line.
Delalić turned 21 this July, but since he hadn't played collegiate basketball, he has four years left of eligibility. Eurospects also ranked him as the No. 26 player born in 2003 in Europe.
He excels with the ball in his hand, whether it's pulling up from behind the arc or driving through defenders to the hoop for a bucket. He shows no fear anywhere on the court, something that will endear him quickly to Panthers fans when they watch him play this season.
Capel doesn't have a defined role yet for Delalić this season, but will know more once he gets to watch him play.
"That's hard to say now because we haven't seen him in a few weeks, but I know that he's a good player," Capel said in a press conference on Nov. 1. "I know that. I know that he's a smart player. I know that he has a skill and that he can really shoot the basketball and that he knows how to play and that he knows how to play off really good players.
"And so, what that translates to his role? I don't know. We expect him to be a good player. I understand that when he comes back, it's probably going to take some time because with his shooting hand, his right hand, he hasn't done anything and so, it's not like you're going to come back and all of a sudden, you know, when you haven't been able to use your hand, it's going to take some ramp up time to strengthen that back up.
"But I know he's a good player. I know he can shoot. I know he knows how play. I know there's a toughness and a competitive spirit there and I know he's a smart player. That usually translates him to being pretty good. So hopefully it translates this time."
Delalić committed to Pitt on May 17 and joins fellow freshmen in guard Brandin Cummings from Lincoln Park in Midland, Pa. and forward Amdy Ndiaye from Putnam Science Academy in Putnam, Conn.
He is one of five international players on the Panthers, including twin brothers Jorge and Guillermo Diaz Graham from the Canary Islands, Spain and both forwards in redshirt freshmanPapa Amadou Kante and freshman Amdy Ndiaye are from Dakar, Senegal.
Pitt also added two transfers this offseason in junior forward Cam Corhen from Florida State and graduate student Damian Dunn Jr. from Houston.
The Panthers have a strong backcourt consisting of reigning ACC Sixth Man of the Year in senior Ishmael Leggett, star sophomore Jaland Lowe, and both Dunn and Cummings, which will get even better with Delalić's return.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Takes Down Murray State
- Pitt Guard Returns From Injury
- Pitt Football Makes Top List for 2026 OL
- Preview: Pitt Looks For Response Against Virginia
- Preview: Pitt Looks to Add Another Explosive Win
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt