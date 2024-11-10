Pitt Drops Out of AP, Coaches Polls
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers suffered a disappointing loss to Virginia at home in Week 11, which dropped them out of both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll.
They dropped in the US LBM Coaches Poll from No. 23 and 178 points in Week 11 to 28 points and No. 29 in Week 12. Pitt also earned just 18 points in the AP Poll, dropping from No. 23 and 203 points in Week 11 to No. 28 and 28 points in Week 12.
This ends a streak of five straight weeks ranked in both polls, which started in Week 7, after they started 5-0 and defeated North Carolina on the road, 34-24, for the first time ever.
The loss for Pitt makes it two in a row, after they started 7-0 for the first time since 1982, when Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino was a senior.
Miami was another team that dropped in both polls, following their first loss of the season, 28-23 to Georgia Tech on the road, putting them at 9-1 overall and 5-1 in the ACC. They dropped from No. 4 to No. 12 in the Coaches Poll and the AP Poll.
SMU, who had a bye week, moved up two spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 13 and dropped on spot in the AP Poll to No. 14. They dominated Pitt in a 48-25 win in Week 10 at home, handing them their first loss of the season.
Clemson bounced back after a loss to Louisville at home in Week 10, by defeating Virginia Tech on the road 24-7 in Week 11, improving to 7-2 overall and 6-1 in the ACC. They moved up one spot in the Coaches Poll to No. 16 and two spots in the AP Poll to No. 17.
Louisville had a bye week after their win vs. Clemson, but re-entered the Coaches Poll at No. 24 and moved up in the AP Poll to No. 22, three place improvement.
Pitt will face Clemson in their next matchup at home in Week 12, with kickoff set for noon on ESPN.
The Panthers also suffered injuries to both senior wide receiver Konata Mumpfield and redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein, who they'll hope to have back for this matchup vs. the Tigers.
Pitt is 2-2 against Clemson since joining the ACC, with a 43-42 upset win on the road in 2016 and a 27-17 win in their last meeting at home in 2021.
