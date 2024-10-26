Report: Pitt Defeats Cincinnati in Secret Scrimmage
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers reportedly defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats in a secret scrimmage, giving them a good start to the season in matching up with a Power 5 opponent.
George Michalowski of Pittsburgh Sports Now reported that the Panthers defeated the Bearcats 71-62. The Panthers held a double-digit lead at halftime, before the Bearcats came back and put pressure on them, taking the lead midway in the second half.
Michalowski reported that junior forward Cam Corhen played impressively down the stretch and that redshirt senior forward Zack Austin also had a big game late to get the win. He added that both guards in senior Ishmael Leggett and sophomore Jaland Lowe put on good performances too.
Transfers in graduates student gaurd Damian Dunn from Houston and Corhen from Florida State led Pitt with 14 points each, with the scrimmage taking place at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. Austin added 12 points, five rebounds and two blocks in the victory.
Pitt started their season with a 93-62 win over Division II program Point Park in an exhibition on Oct. 22 at the Petersen Events Center.
Lowe finished with 22 points on 7-for-13 shooting and Leggett recorded a game-high 24 points on 8-for-9 shooting with three triples. Leggett also added nine rebounds and led the Panthers with five assists.
Pitt only led 50-42 at the half, but would outscore Point Park 43-20 in the second half. Corhen had a strong performance in the period, with 12 points, shooting 6-for-7 from the field and grabbing five rebounds.
The Panthers received a No. 7 place finish in the preseason ACC poll, which is lower than they would like. They have. exceeded their preseason ranking the past two seasons, as the 2023-24 preseason Poll had them at No. 9 and they finished No. 4 and the 2022-23 ACC poll had them at No. 13 and they finished No. 5.
Leggett also received preseason All-ACC Second Team honors, which comes off of last season where he won the ACC Sixth Man of the Year Award.
Pitt opens their 2024-25 season against Radford on Nov. 4 at the Petersen Events Center with a 7:00 p.m. tip-off.
