Pitt's Pat Narduzzi Addresses Death of Freshman CB
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers suffered a tragic loss this weekend, when freshman defensive back Mason Alexander died in a car crash near his hometown of Indianapolis.
The report from the Hamilton County Sherriff’s Office in Indiana shared the following details.
“The preliminary investigation showed that a white 2016 BMW 340 was traveling south of Florida Rd from 113th Street. Concurrently, a silver 2015 Toyota Rav4 was traveling north on Florida Rd near Geist Park. The BMW entered the northbound lane and began to pass a southbound car in front of it. This maneuver was attempted just before the hillcrest.
“Upon coming over the hill, the BMW saw the Toyota traveling north and realized a crash was imminent. The BMW pulled to the right to avoid the Toyota and then over corrected resulting in the vehicle to yaw and travel off the east side of the roadway,” the press release continued.
“The Toyota veered right off the east side of the roadway in attempt to avoid the collision and ultimately struck a mailbox.
"The BMW then proceeded to slide through the grass until impacting a tree. The resulting impact caused the BMW to catch on fire. The passenger of the BMW was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger was identified as 18-year-old Mason Alexander of Indianapolis.
“This case is actively being investigated by the HCSO Crash Team.”
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi released a statement on Alexander's death and how devastating it was to lose such a young talent and a young man. He also gave condolences to Alexanders' family and friends.
“I received a call this morning that no parent, teacher or coach ever wants to get—the news of the sudden loss of a young and promising life. Our entire program is shocked and deeply saddened to learn of Mason Alexander’s passing," Narduzzi wrote in his statement.
"Mason had just enrolled at Pitt in January following his early graduation from Indiana’s Hamilton Southeastern High School. Even during that short time, he made a great impression on all of us. Mason was proud and excited to be a Panther, and we felt the same way about having him in our Pitt family. He will always be a Panther to us. The Alexander family and Mason’s many loved ones and friends will be in our prayers.”
Alexander played football for Southeastern High School in Fishers, Ind., 25-30 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
He committed to Pitt back on June 26, 2024, signed his National Letter of Intent on Dec. 4 and enrolled mid-year, one of 14 freshmen for Pitt that did so.
Alexander was a top recruit for Pitt in the Class of 2025, with both ESPN and Rivals ranking him as a four-star.
He spoke at an introductory press conference back on Feb. 26 and how he wanted to show his talents early on in his college football career.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Freshman Killed in Car Accident
- Pitt's Konata Mumpfield injured at NFL Combine
- Towering Tackle Looks Ahead to Pitt Visit
- Pitt Struggles Late, Falls to Louisville
- Jacob Thomas Discusses Pitt Commitment
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt