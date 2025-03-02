Pitt Football Players React To Teammate's Death
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers football team lost one of their young players in freshman defensive back Mason Alexander this past weekend, who died in a car crash near his hometown of Indianapolis.
The report from the Hamilton County Sherriff’s Office in Indiana shared the following details.
“The preliminary investigation showed that a white 2016 BMW 340 was traveling south of Florida Rd from 113th Street. Concurrently, a silver 2015 Toyota Rav4 was traveling north on Florida Rd near Geist Park. The BMW entered the northbound lane and began to pass a southbound car in front of it. This maneuver was attempted just before the hillcrest.
“Upon coming over the hill, the BMW saw the Toyota traveling north and realized a crash was imminent. The BMW pulled to the right to avoid the Toyota and then over corrected resulting in the vehicle to yaw and travel off the east side of the roadway,” the press release continued.
“The Toyota veered right off the east side of the roadway in attempt to avoid the collision and ultimately struck a mailbox.
"The BMW then proceeded to slide through the grass until impacting a tree. The resulting impact caused the BMW to catch on fire. The passenger of the BMW was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger was identified as 18-year-old Mason Alexander of Indianapolis.
“This case is actively being investigated by the HCSO Crash Team.”
Alexander played football for Southeastern High School in Fishers, Ind., 25-30 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
He committed to Pitt back on June 26, 2024, signed his National Letter of Intent on Dec. 4 and enrolled mid-year, one of 14 freshmen for Pitt that did so.
Alexander was a top recruit for Pitt in the Class of 2025, with both ESPN and Rivals ranking him as a four-star.
He spoke at an introductory press conference back on Feb. 26 and how he wanted to show his talents early on in his college football career.
Pitt teammates and head coach Pat Narduzzi also spoke on the loss of Alexander and reacted on social media.
Many of Alexander's fellow freshmen teammates shared their thoughts and their shock at the loss of their friend. This included fellow defensive back Cole Woodson, linebacker Justin Thompson, defensive linemen in Shep Turk, Denim Cook and Charlie Donehue, quarterback Mason Heintschel and wide receiver Cameron Sapp.
Current Pitt teammates also shared their condolences, thoughts and prayers for Alexander's family. This included linebackers in redshirt junior Kyle Louis, junior Rasheem Biles and redshirt freshamn Davin Brewton, plus redshirt freshmen in defensive back Nigel Maynard and defensive lineman Ty Yuhas, as well as sixth year defensive back Rashad Battle.
Former Pitt defensive back Ryland Gandy, who transferred to Indiana this offseason, spoke on hanging out with Alexander during his official visit last summer and how saddened he was to see him gone.
Other former Pitt players in defensive back Donovan McMillon and Rashad Wheeler also spoke on the matter.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Wizards Sign Former Pitt Star to Multi-Year Deal
- Pitt's Pat Narduzzi Addresses Death of Freshman CB
- Pitt Freshman Killed in Car Accident
- Pitt's Konata Mumpfield injured at NFL Combine
- Penn State Decommit Interested in Pitt
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt