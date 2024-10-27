Watch: Pitt Secret Scrimmage Highlights vs. Cincinnati
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers faced off against Cincinnati in a secret scrimmage, reportedly getting the victory, 71-62.
The highlights show two 3-pointers each from guards in sophomore Jaland Lowe and graduate student Damian Dunn, and both senior guard Ishmael Leggett and junior forward Guillermo Diaz Graham made one too.
Panthers redshirt senior forward Zack Austin displayed his athleticism with two dunks, a layup in the paint and on two great blocks on Bearcats junior guard Dan Skillings Jr. on a corner 3-pointer and in the paint.
Florida State transfer in junior forward Cam Corhen also showed his mid-range game and will play a large role this season. Dunn, a Houston transfer, also had two layups in this highlight reel and will bolster Pitt's backcourt.
Both players led with 14 points in the victory, according to George Michalowski of Pittsburgh Sports Now. Austin also added 12 points, five rebounds and two blocks in the victory.
Pitt started their season with a 93-62 win over Division II program Point Park in an exhibition on Oct. 22 at the Petersen Events Center.
Lowe finished with 22 points on 7-for-13 shooting and Leggett recorded a game-high 24 points on 8-for-9 shooting with three triples. Leggett also added nine rebounds and led the Panthers with five assists.
Pitt only led 50-42 at the half, but would outscore Point Park 43-20 in the second half. Corhen had a strong performance in the period, with 12 points, shooting 6-for-7 from the field and grabbing five rebounds.
The Panthers received a No. 7 place finish in the preseason ACC poll, which is lower than they would like. They have. exceeded their preseason ranking the past two seasons, as the 2023-24 preseason Poll had them at No. 9 and they finished No. 4 and the 2022-23 ACC poll had them at No. 13 and they finished No. 5.
Leggett also received preseason All-ACC Second Team honors, which comes off of last season where he won the ACC Sixth Man of the Year Award.
Pitt opens their 2024-25 season against Radford on Nov. 4 at the Petersen Events Center with a 7:00 p.m. tip-off.
