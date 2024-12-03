49ers Claim Former Pitt Star RB
PITTSBURGH -- The San Francisco 49ers claimed former Pitt Panthers star running back Israel Abanikanda off of waivers, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
The New York Jets released Abanikanda on Dec. 2., as they signed another running back, Kene Nwangwu, to the active roster from the practice squad.
The 49ers have an injury crisis at running back with Christian McCaffrey needing six weeks to recover from a PCL Injury, Jordan Mason out with a high-ankle sprain, both going out in the road loss to the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 1. Elijah Mitchell also had surgery on his hamstring back and is out for the season.
San Francisco placing McCaffrey on injured reserve allowed them to sign Abanikanda, who will likely backup Isaac Guerendo, as they host the Chicago Bears on Dec. 8.
Abanikanda hails from Brooklyn, N.Y. and played for Abraham Lincoln High School, located in the Coney Island neighborhood in the borough.
247Sports rated him as a four-star in the Class of 2020, the top recruit in New York, No. 14 running back and No. 162 in the nation. Rivals rated him as a three-star, No. 4 in his state and No. 47 at his position.
Abanikanda played in seven games in the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season, with 28 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown as a true freshman.
He had a good 2021 season, leading the team with 651 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns on 123 carries. He also had 24 catches for 197 yards and a touchdown, plus a kickoff return for a touchdown in the win over Virginia.
Abanikanda's 2022 season saw him take on the bulk of the offensive production, as he rushed 239 times for 1,431 yards and 20 touchdowns. His rushing touchdowns and rushing yards rank fourth and eighth best in a season in Pitt history, respectively. He earned First Team All-American and First Team All-ACC honors for his efforts that season.
He had one of the best games in a Pitt uniform in a win at home against Virginia Tech in Week 6, as he rushed for a program record 320 yards and tied a program record of six rushing touchdowns in the 45-29 victory.
Abanikanda ended his three seasons at Pitt with 385 carries for 2,177 yards and 28 rushing touchdowns, which ranks tied for seventh most in program history.
The Jets took Abanikanda in the Fifth Round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He played in six games as a rookie, with 22 carries for 70 yards and seven catches for 43 yards. He didn't record any stats in 2024.
Abanikanda sat behind starting running back Breece Hall, the backup in Braelon Allen and the thrid-string in Isaiah Davis.
He'll now have a chance to go play for another NFL team and prove what he showed while playing for Pitt.
