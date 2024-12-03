Pitt RB Rodney Hammond Enters Transfer Portal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers lost another player to the transfer portal following the end of the regular season, in senior running back Rodney Hammond Jr.
Hammond announced on Twitter that he was entering the transfer portal. He also posted a statement to his Instagram confirming the decision.
"To the University of Pittsburgh, thank you for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to grow both as an athlete and as a person. The lessons I’ve learned here will stay with me forever," Hammond wrote.
"To my coaches and teammates, I am beyond grateful for the countless memories, the grind, and the brotherhood we’ve shared. You’ve pushed me to be my best every single day, and for that, I’ll always be thankful.
"To the fans and the city of Pittsburgh, thank you for embracing me and for your unwavering support. Representing this city has been an honor, and I’ll carry the pride of being a Panther wherever I go."#transferportal
Hammond came to Pitt from Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk, Va. He ran for more than 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns and made six interceptions in the secondary. He committed to Pitt on Nov. 21, 2019, with 247Sports ranking him as a three-star, No. 51 athlete and No. 18 recruit in Virginia, while Rivals had him at No. 13 in his state and No. 38 running back in the Class of 2021.
He played in 12 games as a true freshman in 2021, with 102 carries for 504 yards and five touchdowns, along with eight catches for 57 yards and two touchdowns. His play helped Pitt win their first ACC Championship and made the Peach Bowl.
Hammond had 17 carries for 100 yards in a win against New Hampshire at home in Week 4 and 16 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown against Duke on the road in Week 10. He also had a touchdown catch against Wake Forest in the ACC Championship game.
He would play in eight games and make two starts at running back in 2022, missing five games after suffering an injury against West Virginia in the season opener. He finished the season with 109 carries for 460 yards and five touchdowns, plus six catches for 73 yards.
Hammond played in all 12 games and started six in 2023, with 118 carries for a team-high 547 yards and four touchdowns plus eight catches for 60 yards.
Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi named Western Carolina transfer/junior Desmond Reid as the starter for their season opener against Kent State on Aug. 31 at Acrisure Stadium.
Pitt announced prior to the season opener vs. Kent State Hammond was suspended for an undisclosed reason.
He came back for the North Carolina road game in Week 6, but he hardly featured the rest of the season, allowing him to preserve his redshirt.
Hammond played in four games this season, with just 12 carries for 35 yards and and two receptions for 10 yards. This included the wins at home vs. Cal in Week 7 and Syracuse in Week 9, as well as the loss vs. then ranked No. 20 SMU in Week 10.
Reid had a sensational 2024 regular season, rushing 151 times for 767 yards and four touchdowns, making 47 catches for 564 yards and four receiving touchdowns and making 12 punt returns for 148 yards, including a 78-yard touchdown return vs. Kent State.
He ranks sixth in the FBS and second in the ACC behind running back Omarion Hampton of UNC with 150.90 all-purpose yards per game.
Hammond is the fourth Pitt player to announce their decision to enter the transfer portal. This includes redshirt juniors in offensive lineman Terrence Moore, defensive lineman Nakhi Johnson and defensive back Noah Biglow.
Pitt should have Reid back next season at running back, as well as rising redshirt senior Derrick Davis Jr., rising redshirt freshman Juelz Goff and incoming freshmen in Synkwan Smith and Ja'Kyrian Turner.
