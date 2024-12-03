Pitt Loses Another RB to Transfer Portal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers lost another running back to the transfer portal, following the conclusion of the regular season.
Panthers redshirt freshman running back Montravius Lloyd announced that he's entering the transfer portal, putting out a statement on Twitter.
"First and foremost, I would l like to thank God for giving me the strength and ability to reach the collegiate level," Lloyd wrote. "Thankful for all the bonds I have made and would like to thank the city of Pittsburgh. I would also like to thank coach Narduzzi for giving me a chance to fulfill one of my dreams to reach the collegiate level.
"With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining."
Lloyd hails from St. Petersburg, Fla. and came out of Lakewood High School as a three-star in the Class of 2023.
247Sports ranked him as the No. 98 athlete and No. 156 recruit in Florida, On3 rated him as the No. 46 athlete and No. 146 in Florida, while ESPN had him at the No. 59 running back and No. 131 in his state.
He played in one games as a true freshman in 2023, the 45-7 blowout of FCS program Wofford in the season opener. He made one catch for seven yards and had five carries for 20 yards in the win.
Lloyd didn't play in any games this season and will have three years of eligibility left wherever he chooses to go.
He is the second running back from Pitt that has entered the transfer portal, joining former starter Rodney Hammond Jr.
Lloyd is also one of five players that have left for the transfer portal since the end of the season. This includes redshirt juniors in offensive lineman Terrence Moore, defensive lineman Nakhi Johnson and defensive back Noah Biglow.
Pitt should have star running back Desmond Reid back next season as well as rising redshirt senior Derrick Davis Jr. and rising redshirt freshman Juelz Goff.
They'll also have incoming freshmen in Synkwan Smith out of Roswell High School in Roswell, Ga. about 30 miles north of Atlanta, and Ja'Kyrian Turner out of South Sumter High School in Wildwood, Fla. in the central part of the state, west of Orlando.
