ACC Announces Game Time for Pitt vs. Florida State
PITTSBURGH - The Pitt Panthers haven't gotten off to a strong start in conference play, but as head coach Pat Narduzzi said following the loss to Louisville, there are a lot of games still be played.
"You live and learn, you get stronger from it," Narduzzi said. "We build off it. The ACC is ahead of us. Non-conference game is a non-conference game. The goal at the end of the day is to win an ACC Championship. Our guys realize that, and I think they learned a lot from last week's game, our first really big game on the road, which are never easy to go on the road and win a football game."
Pitt will have another chance to go on the road on Oct. 11 at Florida State at Doak Walker Stadium, which the ACC has revealed will be a noon kickoff on ESPN.
Additional information will be revealed in the week leading up to the game.
Florida State dropped 10 spots to No. 18 in the latest AP Poll, following a double overtime loss to Virginia on the road, but the Seminoles will still be a tough test - especially on the road. FSU quarterback Thomas Castellanos has been one of the most explosive players in college football, and the offense is fueled by a deep cast of playmakers.
It's been quite an early turnaround for Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, but the Seminoles will be tested this weekend vs. Miami in a huge inter-state matchup. The Panthers will have them after that.
Pitt is 6-5 all-time vs. Florida State, in a series dating back to 1971, but the series has only been played three times since 1982. The Seminoles won in 2013, Pitt returned the favor in 2020 and the 'Noles won in 2023.
Pitt, meanwhile, is 2-2 (0-1 ACC) following a loss to Louisville over the weekend. The Panthers blew a 17-point lead in the first half, and a 27-17 halftime lead, before falling 34-27. Quarterback Eli Holstein was even benched in the fourth quarter.
There are a lot of questions facing Narduzzi's program this week as Boston College comes to town.
